MasterCraft celebrates safety milestone

MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., has completed a major milestone in workplace safety – over two million safe hours worked without a lost time incident, which continues to accumulate. This achievement took over 450 calendar days, or well over one year, without an incident to attain.

Achieving two million safe hours worked without a lost time incident showcases MasterCraft’s continuous commitment to safety, an essential element of MasterCraft’s core values.

“The safety of our people is a top priority,” said Fred Brightbill, CEO of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. “Everything else we do to deliver the highest quality boats is built upon the foundation of safety. This achievement is the result of a proactive commitment to safety from all team members, and once again, highlights their operationing excellence.”

To celebrate this momentous achievement, staff appreciation events were held at MasterCraft’s manufacturing facility. To commemorate the accomplishment and to recognize our team members’ dedication to providing the utmost quality while adhering to safety practices in the workplace, employees enjoyed a catered lunch, $25,000 worth of prizes were awarded, and a corn hole tournament was held.

“It is a great privilege to celebrate such an achievement,” said VP of Operations, Jim Brown. “This success is attributable to every single individual in our workforce. Each individuals’ dedication to occupational safety and to each other’s wellbeing is industry leading. I could not be prouder of what they’ve achieved.”