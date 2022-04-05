Sportsman Boats partners with Yamaha Financial Services

Sportsman Boats and Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A. announced a new multi-year exclusive financing agreement. Beginning July 1, 2022, Yamaha Financial Services will become the exclusive dealer inventory finance and retail finance provider for Sportsman Boats.

“A seamless financing experience, both at the wholesale and retail level, was a logical next step in our ever-growing efforts to deliver a world-class experience to all of our customers” said Tommy Hancock, president of Sportsman Boats. “This partnership will bring a competitive edge to our dealers, supercharge their retail promotional offerings and provide a frictionless transaction from our website to the customer’s dock. We couldn’t be more excited for the future of this partnership.”

“Yamaha places great value on relationships with our dealers and boat builders,” said Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Business Unit. “We add value to those relationships by working more efficiently together. Tommy and his team see the value of this new service, and we are not surprised they are the first to take advantage of it. Dealer inventory financing, retail financing and related services now join industry leading marine service training, information sharing and product reliability as reasons to do business with Yamaha.”

“We look forward to bringing our captive finance advantage of driving incremental sales, enhancing brand loyalty, and growing customer retention,” said Brian Hinchman, vice president of Yamaha Financial Services. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to further develop the Yamaha and Sportsman Boats partnership.”