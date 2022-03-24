ePropulsion names CFO

ePropulsion, a global leader and market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, has announced the appointment of Judy Gong, who has joined the company as its chief financial officer. Gong will be based in China and working across the ePropulsion offices. Her main responsibilities in the business will cover investment and financing affairs, internal company control systems and financial management.

Gong joins the company with a decade of experience, having most previously worked in the investment department of a private equity company. Prior to her role there, she worked in the audit department at Deloitte, the global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services.

Graduating with a degree in Finance from the Renmin University of China, Gong qualified as a Certified Public Accountant before passing the Chinese National Judicial Examination.

ePropulsion recently announced its prediction for 100% growth in 2022, after a 200% growth in revenue sales in 2021. The company continues to invest in its personnel, research and development, and product offerings to advance its status as one of the leading providers of electric propulsion systems, and spearhead the fast evolving electrify and intelligent boating revolution.

“We are delighted to welcome Judy to the company as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Danny Tao, Co-Founder and CEO of ePropulsion. “She comes with a wealth of experience and enthusiasm and under her leadership, the team is looking forward to even more success.”

“I am really excited to join ePropulsion, a dynamic and robust company,” said Gong. “I hope to use my professional skills and experience to help take ePropulsion to the next level and become a company that is even more distinguished in the market, by users, partners, and investors alike.”