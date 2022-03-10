Atlantic City Boat Show draws buyers

The 2022 Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, presented by Discover Boating, ended its five-day run Sunday attracting more than 36,000 boating enthusiasts. The overall sentiment at the show from both exhibitors and consumers last week was, “It’s great to be back,” with many businesses reporting strong sales and interest from qualified consumers.

The boat show hosted dozens of exhibitors and hundreds of new boats, and offered a variety of complimentary educational programs, including: the revamped Fred’s Shed How-To Center, presented by Progressive, featuring a host of seminars sponsored by Yamaha; a new fishing seminars series sponsored by the Recreational Fishing Alliance (RFA) and the Fisherman Magazine; and several activities to engage attendees of all ages in the boating experience.

And to engage the next generation of marine trade workforce, the boat show hosted the SkillsUSA Contest on March 2, where high school students competed in a variety of written and hands-on marine skills training to earn the right to move on to the National Skills USA Contest this summer.

Helping attendees connect with exhibitors and products beyond the show floor, the show is introduced the Atlantic City Boat Show Digital Show Guide, featuring the boat search, show map, event schedules, an exhibitor directory and brand pages. To date, the Digital Show Guide has generated more than 40,000 page views with average time spent within the boat search tool more than two minutes, indicating a strong consumer desire to connect with companies and shop online.

For more information and to exhibit next year, visit ACBoatShow.com.

Closing out NMMA’s winter show season is the Progressive Insurance Northwest Sportshow, presented by Discover Boating, March 10-13, 2022.