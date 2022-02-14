Your Boat Club partners with Navigare Yachting, goes international

In its effort to expand boating access, options and experiences for families, Your Boat Club (YBC) announced it is now partnering with Navigare Yachting, which has locations in 12 different countries and fleet of more than 300 yachts in the Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Croatia, Greece, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, Sweden, Seychelles and the USA. Guests board a sailboat charter, catamaran charter or luxury crew charter equip with a preferred level of staff dedicated to excellence in ensuring guests feel at home while enjoying exotic locations from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean and everywhere in between.

The partnership with Navigare will give YBC members access to exclusive trip discounts, expanded benefits and concierge booking services. “Whether it’s a trip to one of our regional lake destinations, or a sea adventure halfway around the world, we’re all about making boating experiences accessible, enjoyable and easy,” says Luke Kujawa, Co-Founder of Your Boat Club. “This is really just the beginning in terms of expanded locations, experiences and benefits our members will receive as a result of our exciting new partnership with Beneteau.”

In July, YBC announced a partnership with Groupe Beneteau, a worldwide market leader in boat manufacturing. The company took a minority stake in YBC to accelerate the partners’ strategic national and international growth plan.