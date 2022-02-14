MIBS 2022 kicks off this week

The much anticipated Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) kicks off this week, after a cancellation in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year's show will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 16 and run through Feb. 20.

Historically, MIBS, the Miami Yacht Show and SuperYacht Miami have attracted over 100,000 visitors from approximately 35 countries, while generating an estimated $1.3 billion for the State of Florida.

“Interest and demand for boating are near all-time highs and we look forward to welcoming new and existing boaters from around the world to discover the best in boating on display throughout our five exciting on-land and in-water locations," said NMMA president Frank Hugelmeyer. "For 80 years, the Miami International Boat Show has put boating in Miami on the international stage while welcoming boaters from across the globe. The 2022 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show will provide the ultimate boat show experience in a first-of-its-kind all-city event in Miami and Miami Beach.

Along with a new partnership between the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Informa Markets, the 2022 show will take place in a variety of new locations in Miami, including: the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, One Herald Plaza, Sea Isle Marina, Museum Park Marina and Island Gardens.

“We are so grateful to the City of Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Convention Center for working diligently to facilitate the agreement for the use of both the convention center and Pride Park. The result is the creation of the world’s largest boat and yacht show right here in Miami Beach,” added Ken McAvoy, President of South Florida Ventures at Informa Markets when the partnership with NMMA was announced. “This is an enormous win for the trade show industry, the community of boating and yachting enthusiasts, and for our home here in South Florida.”

Advertisement

As outlined in the January partnership announcement, NMMA retains ownership of MIBS, and Informa Markets maintains co-ownership of MYS and Superyacht Miami with the International Yacht Brokers Association. The partnership is the result of long-standing conversations between the two organizations on how best to serve the industry and cultivate a best-in-class boat show experience.

The 2022 show also brings the first integration of the Discover Boating brand, powered by the NMMA and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), with the official title of the wide-reaching show changing to the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

“Discover Boating is the lifestyle brand for boating, and it remains the most-effective pathway to attracting and engaging consumers into the No. 1 outdoor recreational pastime in the U.S. economy,” Matt Gruhn, president of MRAA said at the time of the announcement. “The new logo, boat show integration and the new Discover Boating campaign we’ll launch this spring will help us broaden Discover Boating’s reach and better connect customers with the businesses that help them maximize their enjoyment of boating. This brand evolution couldn’t come at a better time, as we seek to build post-pandemic momentum.”

For more information on the 2022 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, visit www.miamiboatshow.com.