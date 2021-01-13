Miami Boat and Yacht Shows join forces

The NMMA has announced that the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show have joined forces

The NMMA announced today a landmark partnership with Informa Markets to create the first joint production of South Florida’s preeminent winter boat shows—the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), Miami Yacht Show (MYS) and Superyacht Miami.

Set to debut Wednesday, February 16 through Sunday, February 20, 2022 over Presidents Day weekend, the joint event—which will carry the Miami International Boat Show name—will deliver enhanced value to participating marine industry businesses and a seamless and unparalleled experience for attendees.

Under the partnership, Informa Markets, with direction and guidance from NMMA, takes on management of the in-person experience, while NMMA oversees the digital experience. Additionally, NMMA retains ownership of MIBS, and Informa Markets maintains co-ownership of MYS and Superyacht Miami with the International Yacht Brokers Association. The partnership is the result of long-standing conversations between the two organizations on how best to serve the industry and cultivate a best-in-class boat show experience.

“For 80 years, the Miami International Boat Show has served as the recreational boating industry’s flagship event and a prized platform to showcase world-class products and innovations to nearly 100,000 people across the globe. With NMMA’s new partnership with Informa Markets, together, we will take the show to the next level and deliver an unforgettable experience for our members, attendees, exhibitors, and the local community for decades to come,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “Our industry and organization are incredibly grateful to the City of Miami for providing a home for our show these last five years at the Miami Marine Stadium and Park, and we look forward to bringing this exciting new event to both Downtown Miami and Miami Beach.”

Bringing the events together will offer numerous benefits for exhibitors, visitors, and the greater Miami community, specifically Miami Beach and Downtown Miami. The on-land portion of the event will take place at the newly reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center, while the featured in-water activities will be offered at Sea Isle Marina, One Herald Plaza, and Island Gardens Deep Harbour on Watson Island. The combined event will include several new elements to enrich the experience for attendees, including a live concert series, an expanded educational offering, a digital component, and the return of Miami Dealer Days, February 14-15. Miami Dealer Days allow exhibitors to gather at the Miami Beach Convention Center prior to the show, providing a unique opportunity for marine manufacturers to connect and discover partnership and growth opportunities.

The joint Miami show will allow residents and visitors to streamline their trips to the signature event and participate in a unique experience with never-before-seen attractions and activities. A comprehensive traffic management plan will be developed in collaboration with the City of Miami and Miami Beach to ensure a smooth traffic flow for visitors and the surrounding areas. The MacArthur, Venetian, and Julia Tuttle causeways will offer unrivaled access for guests crossing over to the MBCC, where they will find ample parking on the grounds. Both event locations will have a variety of transportation options for exhibitors and guests, including water taxis, ride share hubs, and public transit modes.

Added Hugelmeyer, “These three events will now be combined under the Discover Boating banner to set the stage for NMMA and Informa, as the two largest boat show producers in the world, to deliver the world’s largest boat show and boating lifestyle experience in Miami, putting this event on course to be on the global leading edge of boat shows under NMMA’s new hybrid model."

“The marine industry is a truly special community, and one we are dedicated to nurturing and growing. This year, despite innumerable challenges, our community proved its resilience, and the passion we have seen from manufacturers and buyers alike has strengthened our resolve to create even more meaningful experiences for boating and yachting professionals and enthusiasts. We are appreciative that the NMMA shares common goals, and we are honored to work with them to enhance our collective events, including an unbelievable week-long experience for recreational and luxury boating enthusiasts in Miami,” said Andrew Doole, president, U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets. “We could not have done this without the support of the International Yacht Brokers Association, and we thank them for their commitment to the community. We are ready to bring a safe, memorable and fun-filled event to South Florida next year and are thrilled to be entering this partnership.”

Additionally, the agreement places NMMA’s Tampa Boat Show in a similar owner and operator structure, aligning more strategically with Informa’s St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show and Suncoast Boat Show, creating a cohesive experience between the organizations’ three collective Central Florida events.

“There remains no better place to attract and engage consumers while promoting the boating lifestyle than boat shows. At the same time, to continue doing so, boat shows must evolve,” said Hugelmeyer. “Our customers increasingly consume information and shop online, and even before COVID, they began seeking more engaging and rewarding in-person experiences. How we address these shifts as an industry is vital. With this in mind, NMMA is reshaping its boat shows across the country to better support the consumer at every turn with a hybrid approach that delivers a more interactive experience both online and in-person.”

The Informa Markets team will be reaching out to Miami and Tampa exhibitors in the coming weeks with further details.