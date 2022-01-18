Yamaha Marine expands F25 outboard line

Yamaha Marine’s F25 outboard line expands again in 2022 with two short shaft (15-inch) power trim and tilt (PTT) models, and two additional models with a new factory-installed tiller handle.

“Yamaha’s F25 won a coveted NMMA Innovation Award shortly after introduction,” said David Meeler, New Product Introduction Manager, Yamaha Marine Engine Systems, in a company press release. “As the lightest 25 horsepower model available—two-stroke or four-stroke—it features the highest power to weight ratio in its class. With the addition of these new models, Yamaha adds more value and convenience to premium portable power.”

Power trim and tilt is now available on short shaft models, either tiller or remote control. In addition, all F25 factory equipped tiller models with PTT now feature a new, tiltable handle with integral PTT switch. The handle is shorter and smaller, making it easier to use in applications where space is limited.

Boaters can also use the PTT switch when the outboard and/or handle is fully tilted up, allowing for easier access when trailering. Variable Trolling RPM Switch (VTS™) is standard on these new models.

Expected availability of the new Yamaha F25 models is Spring of 2022.