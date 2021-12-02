Sea Tow presents awards at annual meeting

Sea Tow Services International presented awards for outstanding service, boating advocacy and community support. The recipients were notified of the awards during the company’s annual meeting.

During the event, Sea Tow’s leadership presented awards to honor the recipients’ outstanding dedication to the betterment of the boating industry.

The 2021 Awards included:

The Captain Joe Frohnhoefer Visionary Award – presented to the captain who most exemplifies the vision of Capt. Joe Frohnhoefer, the founder of Sea Tow – was awarded posthumously to the late Capt. Steve Winkler, co-owner of Sea Tow Boston. Steve Winkler’s brother Capt. Dave Winkler, who was a co-owner with Steve, accepted the award on his behalf. (Massachusetts)

Sea Tow Franchise of the Year – awarded to the franchise that most exemplifies Sea Tow’s highstandards of service and operation–was presented to Sea Tow Venice owners Capt. Craig Marcum, Charlotte Marcum and Capt. Cameron Marcum. (Florida)

The Georgia Frohnhoefer Award –named after Sea Tow’s Executive Vice President Georgia Frohnhoefer to honor an outstanding woman in the Sea Tow network each year – was presented to Heather O’ Brien, of Sea Tow Fort Myers. (Florida)

Sea Tow Rookie of the Year –which recognizes the top performing new Sea Tow franchise – went to Sea Tow Eastern Long Island owner Capt. Brian Becker. (New York)

The Sea Tow Foundation Hero Award – presented to the franchisee who most exemplifies the Sea Tow Foundation’s mission to promote boating safety – went to Capt. John Bilski, owner of Sea Tow Southern Connecticut. (Connecticut)

The Sea Tow Shipmate Award – presented to the franchise owner who most exemplifies enthusiasm, supportive attitude and willingness to help fellow franchises – was awarded to Capt. Chris G. Ward, owner of Sea Tow Key West, Sea Tow Lower Keys, and Sea Tow Islamorada. (Florida)

The Public Relations & Social Media Champion Award – an award recognizing the franchise who best utilized PR and social media practices to promote the Sea Tow brand – was presented to Sea Tow Crystal Coast and Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach owner Capt. Chris Willis. (North Carolina)

The Marketing Excellence Award – presented to the franchise that exemplifies the use of creative thinking to create brand awareness and generate business – was awarded to Sea Tow New Orleans, owned by Capt. Christian Orfanello.

“Whether it’s outstanding customer service, the best business practices, boating safety advocacy or involvement in the local community, this year’s award winners exceeded the expectations we set for the Sea Tow network as a whole,” said Sea Tow President Kristen Frohnhoefer. “We want to congratulate them, their Sea Tow captains and support teams back home. The year 2021 saw an upsurge in the number of boaters who took to the water – many of them new to boating – but the success of our network was made possible because of the incredible efforts of everyone who proudly wears the Sea Tow yellow.”