Torqeedo names new sales leadership

Torqeedo announced the promotion of Tommi Salonen to vice president sales, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Salonen is now responsible for expanding sales and driving growth while developing Torqeedo's retail and project sales teams in the EMEA and APAC regions.

Phillip Goethe will establish a new division within the company: Global Business Development. Matthias Schubert will continue his current duties as EMEA’s director of commercial sales and add project sales to his responsibilities, reporting to Salonen.

Dr. Michael Rummel, Torqeedo's managing director, said, "Torqeedo took a big step today in our continued efforts to promote from within as we grow and improve our sales organisation. These experienced leaders and their new teams will continue to excel while they improve the customer experience for our OEM and retail partners in the recreational and commercial marine markets."

In his prior position of retail sales director, Salonen was responsible for the EMEA retail sales and dealer and distribution network development. His new responsibilities include further accelerating growth with Torqeedo’s highly skilled global sales team, expanding the distribution network, and continuing to develop existing sales and service partners. Salonen brings 20 years of marine industry experience to his new role, of which 1.5 were with Torqeedo. He holds degrees in finance from University of Tampere.