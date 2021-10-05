Brunswick partners with dealer texting provider Kenect

Brunswick Corporation's dealer services team, Brunswick Dealer Advantage, announced it has partnered with Kenect to provide Brunswick dealers with exclusive pricing on Kenect’s texting solutions that include business texting from your main number, text-to-pay, live video chat, online review generation, and text web leads.

“Brunswick Dealer Advantage is committed to offering Brunswick dealers with more options to strengthen their businesses, find new customers, and increase their profits,” said Kirsten Schuchardt, director of dealer services for Brunswick Dealer Advantage. “By partnering with Kenect, our dealers now have access to exciting new ways to access more customers, sell more boats, and increase their profitability.”

Kenect is used by over 4500 dealers throughout North America. Dealers use Kenect to get more leads from their website, to communicate with their customers, to streamline and save time in parts and service, to sell more. Kenect was recently listed #216 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in North America.

“We are excited to partner with Brunswick Dealer Advantage and be able to provide their extensive dealer network with our powerful texting solution,” said Shaun Sorensen, CEO of Kenect. “We are dedicated to the marine industry—and as a former dealer myself—we’re so excited for this partnership."