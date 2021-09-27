IBEX 2021 kicks off in Tampa

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) is open and runs through Thursday in Tampa. The show includes a number of networking and special events for industry professionals to connect during its 30th Anniversary celebration.

The IBEX daily schedule can be found at www.ibexshow.com/schedule-at-a-glance/. Special events can be found at www.ibexshow.com/special-events-demos/.

Tuesday, September 28

From 7:30 - 9:30 a.m. the Industry Breakfast, Keynote and Innovation Awards presentation will be held at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, a new location for this year. On the opening morning of the Show, attendees will enjoy breakfast while listening to an industry address from Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President, learn which new products are winners of the IBEX Innovation Awards, and find out the winners of the NMMA Hall of Fame and Mel Barr Awards. The Breakfast is sponsored by AWLGRIP North America, Interlux Yacht Finishes, Protomet Corporation, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), Sea Hawk Paints, and Tides Marine Inc.

From 3 - 4 p.m. Generations Collide presented by Emerging Marine Leaders and hosted by Social Navigator and Boating Industry, will be held on the 1st Floor, Room 12 of the Tampa Convention Center. Join the Emerging Marine Leaders during an exciting event that brings together professionals from across the entire marine industry. Five influential leaders will lead a panel and share their insights with the next generation of marine professionals. This event is free to all to attend. To learn more about the group and to join Emerging Marine Leaders, visit www.ibexshow.com/emerging-marine-leaders.

Beginning at 6 p.m., exhibitors and visitors can join the Opening Night Party at the Sail Pavilion to celebrate a successful first day. Located just outside of the Tampa Convention Center, visitors can spend the evening enjoying drink specials and live entertainment provided by Wet Sounds Inc.

Wednesday, September 29

From 3:30 - 5 p.m. Pitch the Press will be held in the 1st Floor Press Room of the Tampa Convention Center, with a Happy Hour to follow. This is a fast-paced and exciting live event featuring product pitches from exhibiting companies selected by industry journalists. The Happy Hour is sponsored by Propspeed. Seating is limited, please plan to arrive early.

From 6 p.m. on, visitors are invited to end the day at the Sail Pavilion for the Mid-Show Mixer. Enjoy another evening outside the Tampa Convention Center reconnecting with the industry. Rowmark Custom Laminations is the event sponsor and will be providing exciting giveaways and continued live entertainment from Wet Sounds.

These events are in addition to live and ongoing activities, such as the NMEA Connected Electronics Pavilion, the Emerging Marine Leaders Recharge Meet-Up, and the IBEX Docks and expanded Outdoor Exhibits. The Emerging Marine Leaders will hold a daily Recharge Meet-Up at 1 p.m. on the 2nd Floor, Innovation Way Charging Station, provided by Scanstrut. Interested visitors can join fellow Emerging Marine Leaders to network and recharge during this daily, informal meet-up.

“IBEX has always been the place where the industry comes together to connect and do business, and we all need it more than ever this year,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “We will celebrate our 30th Anniversary in addition to the extensive line-up of quality networking events and on-site experiences we have planned. We look forward to seeing you in Tampa in just a couple of weeks.”

IBEX 1st and 2nd floor exhibit halls will open at 9 a.m. each day, an hour earlier than the 3rd floor, and will showcase products and services from companies new to the Show and industry. The 3rd floor will feature Specialty Pavilions including the Composites Pavilion; the Compliance, Standards, and Education Pavilion; and the NMEA Connected Electronics Pavilion. The Marina & Yard Pavilion will be located on the 1st floor.