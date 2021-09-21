Outdoor recreation community has opportunity to inform spending priorities

The passage of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) was a huge accomplishment for the outdoor recreation industry and the thousands of businesses that make up the $788 billion recreation economy. Through GAOA implementation, the outdoor recreation community has the unique opportunity to have its voice heard and inform agency and congressional partners of priorities carried out through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and the maintenance backlog.

In an effort to collect projects for FY 2023-2026, the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) has opened its annual LWCF Project Survey. The survey collects both federal and state LWCF project locations, descriptions, their benefits to communities and environments, and other important details on shovel-readiness.

The survey is open throughout the month of September, and the results will be shared with agency and Congressional leaders to inform upcoming spending priorities, and also incorporated in the Trust for Public Land LWCF Map. Outdoor recreation stakeholders are encouraged to complete this survey and share with their community networks.

Click here to take the survey.