Suzuki expands technical support team

Suzuki Marine USA, LLC recently made two key hires that will bolster its robust and growing Technical Support team. Both are industry veterans who bring a wealth of experience in supporting marine dealer networks and in-depth technical knowledge of today’s advanced outboard motor technology.

Earlier this year, Suzuki Marine USA hired Terry Posey to fill the new post of Field Service & Tech Line Manager/Service Operations. He has more than three decades of marine technical experience, beginning as a shop assistant in 1990. Posey held various technical representative, coordinator and supervisor positions with a major outboard manufacturer for more than 15 years, before working most recently at advanced drive system manufacturer Deutz Corporation.

Posey

Posey joined Suzuki Marine USA as the company was opening its new Tampa, Florida headquarters, and has already been instrumental in streamlining and improving Suzuki’s technical support and service operations.

Suzuki Marine added another important member to the technical service team, hiring industry veteran Tim Reitan to fill the post of Technical Service Manager for the Western U.S. Tim comes to Suzuki Marine USA from Marine Supply in Winter Haven, Florida, where he operated as Service Manager for the last nine years.

Reitan

A native of Yakima, Washington, Tim began his marine career back in 1989, working for his father’s successful marine dealership. He holds technical certifications from numerous marine OEMs and engine manufacturers, including Suzuki. Reitan will serve as dealer liaison for all Suzuki service-related activities in his territory. He is responsible for assisting dealers with Suzuki Service Preparedness, providing technical advice and assistance to dealer service personnel, overseeing major repairs, and providing authorization for warranty reimbursement. He will also help ensure customer satisfaction and dealer profitability.

“We are very fortunate to be able to bring in such well-rounded industry experts with decades of related experience,” said George “Gus” Blakely, Suzuki Marine USA Executive Vice President, Sales and Service. “We have big plans for expansion in the U.S. market and the Western part of the country in particular. Providing the industry’s best technical support for our present and future dealers is key to these plans. We are confident that Terry and Tim will help us achieve great things in the area of technical and service support for our dealers."