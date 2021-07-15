Suzuki Marine names new sales managers

Suzuki Marine USA, LLC. has named two new members to its District Sales Manager (DSM) Team. One is

a new hire for the company with a wealth of related boat and engine sales experience, the other, a Suzuki Marine veteran with more than 30 years with the company and a lengthy list of marine industry friends and contacts.

Boating industry veteran Rocky Youngwirth joined Suzuki Marine in April as DSM for the key states of Kentucky,

Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. In his new role, Youngwirth will be responsible for working closely with dealers and boat builders across the region to grow sales and support their business activities with Suzuki outboards. In addition to the day-to-day of writing orders and supporting sales, DSMs are also tasked with the all-important role as liaison between the company and the dealer to ensure that things run as smoothly as possible. He will soon be relocating from Austin, Texas to Nashville, Tennessee to manage the territory.

Youngwirth

Prior to joining Suzuki, Youngwirth served as District Business Manager for Brunswick Freshwater Boat group for seven years. For the 11 years leading up to this, Youngwirth served as Business Development Manager for Mercury Marine. Between 1996 and 2001, Youngwirth was Assistant Sales Manager for Xpress Boats.

“Rocky’s wealth of industry knowledge, long-established relationships and track record of success make him an important addition to the Suzuki Marine sales force,” said George “Gus” Blakely, Executive Vice President/Sales & Service for Suzuki Marine. “Now that we’ve established our home base in Florida to be closer to the heart of the U.S. boating industry, we have big plans for the coming years. Rocky will be an important part of this.”

Dean Corbisier has been involved with advertising and public relations efforts for Suzuki outboards since 1988 — an impressive 33-year career that will now shift to the sales side as Corbisier takes over as DSM for Suzuki Marine’s newly established Southwest Territory. In this new post, Corbisier will manage sales for California, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

Corbisier

Corbisier’s move to the sales team will be aided by the strong relationships he has forged with dealers, boat builders, show managers, the media — pretty much everybody who has done business with Suzuki Marine over the past three decades. He also has an in-depth knowledge of Suzuki’s product line and the technical advantages each outboard model has in today’s marketplace. “I’m excited about this new challenge, and ready to apply my experience and understanding of the product line to help grow Suzuki sales in the marketplace,” said

Corbisier.

“We are very fortunate to have two industry veterans like Rocky and Dean to step into these important roles,” added

Blakely. “This has been a big year for us, with the restructuring of our company and relocating to new headquarters in Tampa Bay. Having the right people in place is just as important, and we are confident these key appointments will help us reach our sales growth goals.”