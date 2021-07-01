Access Holdings partners with Oasis Marinas

Access Holdings, a Baltimore-based mid-market investment firm specializing in building enduring businesses, today announced a new partnership with Oasis Marinas (“Oasis”) to support the company’s growth. Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Oasis Marinas is a premier third-party marina management company in the United States, providing marina owners support across all aspects of marina management while ensuring boaters receive consistent, quality service and experience.

Access Holdings said it will support Oasis as it scales its operations and bring new tools and technologies to innovate and optimize the customer and marina owner experience. Through its purposeful and systematic approach to scaling businesses, Access will support and enhance Oasis’ ability to provide best-in-class service for marina owners and boaters alike.

“Access Holdings took the time to understand our mission and develop a shared vision over time. The team at Access is committed to partnering with Oasis to optimize our practices, innovate in the space, invest in the future, and offer tools to allow us to continue to be a hands-on local partner and innovation leader to marinas and boaters everywhere,” said Oasis Marinas CEO & founder Dan Cowens. “Oasis Marinas has built a fantastic client-focused business that provides world-class marina management services and looks forward to continuing its journey with Access.”

Founded in 2014, Oasis Marinas offers property owners and boaters world-class facilities management,

high-touch customer service, and comprehensive maintenance and amenity services at more than 40

locations along the east coast, the Gulf of Mexico, the Great Lakes, and with expansion underway in other

key U.S markets. Oasis’ quality-first approach allows for a better comprehensive experience for marina

owners and boaters.

“This win-win partnership aligns Oasis’ passion for delivering industry-leading marina and hospitality

management services with Access Holding’s market knowledge, access to capital, and business

scaling and innovating tools,” said Access Holdings founder and managing partner Kevin McAllister.

“Access Holdings looks forward to supporting Dan’s vision for Oasis Marinas as it continues to expand,

further solidifying its market-leading position in the highly fragmented marina management

industry.”

Oasis Marinas was founded by a team of boat owners with deep industry knowledge in facilities

management, hospitality, and marketing; the company’s senior management team has decades of

experience and a passion for hospitality, several of which were previously key executives at Annapolis-based

Towne Park, a leading hospitality and parking solutions company serving hotels and health systems across

the country.

“After conducting months of market research, we believe that Oasis Marinas is the perfect partner for

Access Holdings,” said Access Holdings managing director Michael Rodgers. “Oasis’ mission of

delivering exceptional customer service and operational standards aligns with our proven track

record of supporting best-in-class operators. We believe we can provide value accretive tools to

accelerate Oasis’ already impressive growth.”