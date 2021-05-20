MRAA reports success of MICD marketing campaign

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announced its Board of Directors for 2021

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announces that its recent MRAA Marine Industry Certified Dealership program campaign as part of its partnership with Bonnier Corporation was an overwhelming success, capturing nearly 800,000 total impressions.

“Our campaign partnership with Bonnier focused on informing consumers, especially the hundreds of thousands of new boaters out there, about Certified Dealers and how they are built to serve them,” says Liz Keener, MRAA Certification Manager, “It’s abundantly clear that boating and fishing consumers saw these marketing efforts through their participation and campaign interaction.”

The Certified Dealer campaign targeted consumers with the key message of the importance of working with a Marine Industry Certified Dealer when buying a boat, parts and accessories. It highlighted how customers can “Buy with Confidence” from a Certified Dealer, as the customer experience is one of the pillars of the Certification program. Throughout the first several months of 2021, the campaign leveraged Bonnier’s consumer reach with strategic marketing and advertising efforts. This included a custom article, social media posts on Facebook and Instagram, story and profile takeovers, newsletter inclusion and both digital display and print ads. Custom emails saw above-average open and click rates. Instagram takeover stories of Bonnier’s Boating and Salt Water Sportsman publications earned hundreds of interactions, link clicks and sticker taps. A custom Dealer Roundtable virtual video with actual Certified Dealers aired on Facebook, YouTube and Dailymotion, garnering more than 245 hours of viewing hours.

“The Dealer Roundtable video has proven to be a big hit for its authentic testimonial of the Certified Dealer program,” added Keener. “This campaign was one way to shed some light on the efforts Certified Dealers put forth to earn this prominent designation, but it’s even more important to note that hundreds of thousands of consumers now know about this dedicated group of dealers and what it means to do business with them. They know they are in good hands, and our hope is they mature into life-long customers.”

“The results of this 2021 MRAA Certified Dealer campaign are outstanding and helped consumers gain a better understanding of the importance of choosing a dealer that can help them to amplify their boating experiences,” says Glenn Sandridge, Vice President and Managing Director at Bonnier Corporation. “Bonnier is committed to growing participation in boating, so it was imperative to educate the public about why Certified Dealers are to be highly valued and a first stop in the boat buying process."

The MRAA continues to evolve the Certification program to help boat dealers institute efficient and accurate processes that lead to an exceptional retail experience for everyone. Certification guides dealers to success with a proven blueprint for developing a world-class business. The MRAA and Bonnier partnership and Certified Dealer program promotion runs through 2022.