IBEX to host Supply Chain webinar next week

IBEX says the show will go on despite COVID-19

Join IBEX 365 on Thursday, April 29 at 1 p.m. ET for the first webinar in its 2021 series, featuring a live discussion exploring supply chain management in a global, post-pandemic context.

Supply chain management is not a specialty any longer, but instead an ecosystem strategy ensuring the competitive advantage. In the last year, the global supply chain consistently made news and social media headlines, and the marine industry is keenly aware of management and logistical issues. Now the industry looks ahead to resilience stories on ensuring a certain normalcy, being the center of trade war conversations and how government executive orders impact recreational boating.

During the webinar, learn how the industry can make sense of this complicated and ever-changing global issue, followed by a Q&A.

The webinar will be moderated by NMMA’s director of engineering standards, Scott Berry, featuring speaker Andrea Sordi, Ph.D., MBA, clinical professor supply chain management, Department of Supply Chain Management, Haslam College of Business, University of Tennessee.

Register here: https://www.ibexshow.com/education/webinar-series/supply-chain-opportunities-challenges/.