Ingenity Electric names Todd Sims Director of Sales

Ingenity Electric, integrator of sustainable, high-power marine propulsion systems, has named Todd Sims Director of Sales for the Americas.

Sims has 15 years of experience in the marine industry specializing in electric powered boats. He started his marine electric journey with his own dealership, EPowerMarine, that specialized in selling and servicing electric boats. Sims then went on to serve seven years at Torqeedo as Global Project Manager and Director of Project Sales where he helped build marine market acceptance of electric powered boats.

“I am honored to be a part of the Ingenity team,” stated Sims. “Over the last few years we have seen both tremendous public interest and adoption of electric propulsion systems for a variety of applications, and Ingenity is very well positioned to leverage these new customer segments.”

“As part of Watershed Innovation, Ingenity is committed to a sustainable future that happens by us and not to us. Adding Todd is the next step in accomplishing that,” stated Sean Marrero, President of Watershed Innovation. “Change is hard but inevitable, and I have a lot of respect for the work Todd has done to help get electric boating to where it is today. His experience will be a great asset both to our team and, more importantly, to our growing list of customers.”