Entries open for 2021 Boating Industry Top Products

Boating Industry opens nominations for 2021 Top Products

Boating Industry is now accepting submissions for its 2021 Top Products. The submission process will close Monday, April 5, 2021.

Any product that has been introduced or significantly updated since Jan. 1, 2020, is eligible. Many of you have recently released exciting new and innovative products and services. – all of which are applicable.

These Top Products, selected by the editorial staff at Boating Industry, will be featured in our May issue and on our website, and all winners will receive a logo to use in promoting their selection.

Submitting your top product is easy: Just fill out the one-page form and upload photos and press releases.

Decision makers across the recreational boating industry review the Top Products issue for their latest equipment and newest offerings. Submitting your product is a great opportunity to get it seen by key individuals who will choose to use it in their business.

Click here to see the 2020 Top Products.

Questions? Email Boating Industry Managing Editor Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com or call 763-383-4424.