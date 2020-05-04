The seventh annual Boating Industry Top Products brings to you 50 of the recreational marine industry’s best new and innovative products and services to recently hit the market, ranging from boats to engines to electronics and much more.

To be eligible for consideration, products or services had to have been introduced or significantly updated since January 2019. With over 175 well-qualified submissions from manufacturers across every segment of the industry for consideration, selecting 50 top products was no easy task for the Boating Industry editorial team. The proceeding list of products stood out from the rest of the pack for their impact on the industry, innovations and how they advance the product category — or creates a new segment all together.

Here they are, Boating Industry's 2020 Top Products:

ACR Electronics OLAS Guardian Wireless Kill Switch

The ACR OLAS Guardian is a wireless engine kill switch and man overboard alarm system that serves as an additional option within the ACR OLAS (Overboard Location Alert System) product portfolio. The Guardian system will stop the engines within two seconds of a person, or pet, going overboard and will also trigger a loud 85db alarm. Creating a virtual kill cord, the ACR OLAS Guardian wirelessly connects up to 15 family members via wearable ACR OLAS transmitters. The Guardian provides coverage for vessels up to 50 feet, or up to 80 feet with an additional component.

Avalon Waketoon

The Waketoon from Avalon offers a true pontoon platform — with no monohull — with the amenities and capabilities of a surf boat. The Waketoon uses a new patent-pending pontoon design with an integrated rocker and shape along with contoured wake plates to enable desirable water flow. This design, combined with the Volvo Penta Forward Drive (V-8 I/O) ¬— consisting of two forward-facing, counter-rotating props, with a unique variable trim — gives the Waketoon its distinct capability of enhancing the wake form by pulling the rear down. This eliminates the need for a heavy ballast tank system that can degrade handling and creates a time-consuming fill and drain process.

Aviara AV40

The AV40 is currently the largest model from MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ newest brand, Aviara. The 40-foot luxury day boat features a European styling and amenities ranging from twin fold-down terraces for more entertaining space to a helm with joystick piloting and enhanced controls. The AV40 also offers a below-deck cabin, with space to sleep four. A wide array of both standard and optional features from a wet bar with dual grills, refrigerators, heated seats and much more, make the AV40 ready to handle and entertain almost everything and everyone.

B&G HALO20+

The HALO20+ radar from B&G delivers a full 360-degree sweep every second, thanks to an industry-first 60 RPM rotation at ranges up to 1.5 nautical miles. These updates give sailors an almost real-time view at close range – offering view for collision avoidance of fast-moving targets. Ideal for a wide range of smaller sailboats, HALO20+ comes in a compact dome antenna and delivers high-quality short-, mid- and long-range detection. The radar’s Dual Range mode allows for the monitoring of two distance ranges at once. In addition, the HALO20+ offers VelocityTrack Doppler technology, which delivers instant feedback on whether targets or move toward or away from your vessel.

Bayliner Trophy T20CC & T22CC

Bayliner went back into its history books and brought back its Trophy series of center console boats for 2020. Aimed at offering something for every boater, the Trophy T20CC and T22CC offers space to entertain along with fishing amenities in a value-friendly and trailer-able package. The 20- and 22-foot models offer a deep V-hull, with a broad bow making room for both casting for serious anglers or lounging for the family.

Bennington 2020 R Series Bowrider

By dropping the front of the boat, Bennington increased driver sightlines and put riders closer to the water with its R Series Bowrider. The new model from Bennington is built on top of the builder’s Integrated V-Hull Performance Package and paired with a new step-down U-Lounge bow-seating configuration. All of these innovations and more strive to make boating not just more enjoyable for all, but easier as well.

Blackfin 242DC

The new 242DC from Blackfin blends cruising capabilities with hardcore fishing capabilities combining fishing and luxury boating into one vessel. The dual console design of the 242DC allows passenger’s ease of access to the bow and stern of the boat, while also providing a multitude of seating and storage options for all. This includes a back-to-back portside seat, which converts to a full-length lounger, aft-facing lounger or forward-facing lounge. A transom fold away aft seat coupled with the galley/bait prep area helps to provide the ability to convert the cockpit from an entertaining area into a fighting cockpit. Additional features include an integrated windshield and hardtop system with rod holders that allows easy installation of canvas components, gunnel mounted rod holders, transom mounted rod holders, and in-floor fish boxes with macerated pump outs as well as a head compartment and insulated bait well.

Boatyard MarineMax App

As an effort to make boating easier, MarineMax teamed up with Boatyard to create a new app. The app provides boat owners with the ability to connect with their local MarineMax store, request boat services, digitally accept estimates and view boating events, activities and classes, all from their smart devices. The app bridges the gap between store and customer, making services available at any time of day.

CDK Global Recreation LightspeedEVO CRM Mobile App

The LightspeedEVO+ mobile lead application allows salespeople to easily input new customer’s information into the CRM from their phone. The salesperson can scan the customers drivers license and search inventory in their store or across sisters stores in order to find what the customer wants. The information is saved as a part of the CRM and the LightspeedEVO dealers management system.

Crestliner Active Performance (AP-X) Hull

The AP-X hull features a recessed pad design creating instant lift for an accelerated holeshot, while actively channeling a continuous flow of water to the prop, increasing efficiency and maximizing engine thrust. The AP-X hull’s dual tracking edges deliver additional control and responsive handling creating a smooth, dry ride. The hull’s design also offers improved tracking at trolling speed. A full-length keel integrates seamlessly into the hull from bow to stern, providing maximum strength and performance. The AP-X, U.S. Patent Pending, hull is engineered for hardcore anglers and recreational boaters alike to deliver an enhanced on-the-water experience. For 2020 the AP-X hull is available on three models: 1850 Raptor, 1850 Sportfish and 1950 Sportfish.

CZone Contact 6 PLUS

The Contact 6 PLUS is a self-contained, stand-alone digital switching module that provides digital control and monitoring for up to six circuits. The small, lightweight footprint is ideal for smaller trailer boats, and pontoons. With the addition of the Contact 6 Plus Smart Harness, no additional NMEA network is necessary. The CZone Contact 6 PLUS system provides an ultra-low current draw state to reduce demand on small electrical systems, yet still delivers features such as timer functions and Load Shedding to preserve critical battery life by turning off non-essential loads as voltage drops. The Contact 6 PLUS also integrates with all major marine chart plotter and Multi-Function display manufacturers for direct control of electrical systems from your display, including fault warning notifications and circuit status indication. The CZone Waterproof Keypads offer RGB controlled circuit backlighting with dimming control for low light operation, systems in operation LEDs for each circuit and blown fuse fault indication.

DockMaster Anywhere

Using the Amazon AWS Cloud, the new DockMaster Anywhere service offers a full management system for marinas. The service includes everything from reservations charts, visual marina maps, contract and billing management and rate code management to payment gateway integration, POS capabilities, QuickBooks integration and a Dockwalk feature making things ideal for handheld devices. The cloud-based software allows access on any device, using any browser, 24/7.

Dometic Marine Next Generation Trim Tab System

Dometic Marine has engineered its new Trim Tab System for use with inboard/outboard vessels, as well as today’s popular high-performance boats powered by single, twin, triple or even quad outboard motors. It has the ability to connect with the Optimus Electric Steering System, joystick control and shift-throttle controls for the ultimate boating experience. The system features include a smart rotary dial for control, CAN-based intelligent actuator that allows builders to set various modes, an auto-retract features when users select joystick mode, key off or move into reverse and much more.

Evinrude 150HP Power Tiller

To complement the Evinrude E-TEC G2 I3 1.9 liter lineup, Evinrude introduced this industry-first 150hp outboard with a factory installed integrated power steering tiller. The Evinrude power tiller does not require additional components such as extra batteries, power assist pumps or recharging systems. Combining the power tiller with the Evinrude E-TEC G2 Intelligent Piloting System, a suite of integrated engine features like iSteer, iTrim and iControl, instills confidence in all boaters, whether they are just starting out or are diehard anglers.

Fusion Apollo RA670 with Apple Airplay 2

Extending its industry-first innovative adoption of Apple AirPlay technology, the Fusion Apollo RA670 now includes Apple AirPlay 2 functionality allowing users to enjoy seamless high-quality audio streaming from an app on compatible Apple devices. In addition, they are able to stream the same audio, all perfectly in sync, to multiple Apollo Series stereos connected to the same network and enjoy volume control individually or globally.

Garmin LiveScope Perspective Mode & Mount

As the first real-time scanning sonar for recreational fishing, LiveScope has transformed the way anglers fish by delivering live images of structure, bait and fish swimming around and below the boat, even while stationary. Now, in addition to the existing LiveScope Forward and Down Modes, anglers can use the new Perspective Mode Mount transducer accessory to enable the new Perspective Mode feature that delivers unprecedented overhead visibility that’s perfect for shallow water. Users can also add the new mounting accessory to an existing LiveScope System, upload the free software update to the head unit, and users get the benefit of three live-scanning sonar images with one transducer, rather than purchasing a new transducer.

Grady-White Boats Canyon 326

The Canyon 326 represents a new Center Console size category for Grady-White. The 326 creates expansive visibility and a clean profile by an integrating a full-height, scratch-resistant windshield into the all–new painted aluminum frame with fiberglass T-top and including a radio box, storage net, LED recessed lights, fore/aft spreader lights, radar flat and outrigger plates. The console includes a sizable flush mount electronics area, compass, factory Yamaha engine pre-rigging, hydraulic tilt with power assist steering, windlass remote switches and optional Helm Master with Set Point. For anglers, the 326 Canyon features a lighted 32-gallon full-column, recirculating, raw water livewell and three insulated, overboard draining fish boxes. There’s no shortage of rod holders either, with four in the cockpit, four in the bow and horizontal storage for three under the gunwale and vertical storage for four in the console, and four in the T-top, four on the lean bar and one rod holder on the transom, totaling 24 in all.

Harris Solstice (Model Year 2020)

The Solstice model for year 2020 from Harris Pontoons fully implements the new CZone system to create a new experience of connected boat from bow to stern. The system offers “plug and play” to various electrical options such as lighting, speakers and tower control. Harris also redesigned the access point to the helm electrical components, providing ease of access for diagnostics and service as needed. The system can also be operated through Simrad MFD and pre-programmed, single-touch modes.

Hubbell Marine Countertop Receptacles

Electrical outlets in a galley or head are typically located on a wall or the side of cabinetry, and often too far away from where they’re needed. Hubbell Marine’s new Countertop Receptacles install discretely in the countertop for maximum convenience. By simply pushing down on the device, a 15A 125V receptacle pops up. Because spills happen, especially while underway, they’re UL-listed for half-gallon water-resistance. And with seven different finishes, one will match any boat décor.

Ingenity Electric Drive System

Created as the designer of high-performance, 100% electric watersports drive systems, for 2020, Ingenity designed a new and unique battery for release at the Miami Boat Show. It is the most energy-dense battery that fits where a combustion engine is installed. The pack uses the latest in safety and cooling technology. At 124 kWh, the system runs the boat during two to three hours of typical watersports use with a recharge time of five hours. With over 200 kW of peak power and near-instantaneous torque, performance is very similar to its gas counterpart. The electronics are also tightly integrated. The boat is purposely designed to deliver everything customers expect from a premium watersports boat.

JL Audio WakeSub

This isn’t an off-the-shelf product. JL Audio works closely with boat builders to integrate this system into their hull designs during the development of new boats. The WakeSub system consists of two JL Audio enclosed bandpass subwoofer systems that are integrated deep into the aft portion of the boat’s hull, completely hidden out of sight and not intruding on passenger space. Low frequency sound waves are generated through tuned ports, from the hidden enclosures to apertures located at each end of the boat’s transom. The result is a complete engulfment in powerful, deep bass as you ride or surf behind the boat.

JL Marine Systems Power-Pole

The CHARGE Marine Power Management Station is one of the most advanced power management station available that does the work of three devices. It is a traditional battery charger, a charge-on-the-run and an emergency start system — all in one compact unit. This 500-watt power station delivers up to 40 amps of charging power to the cranking battery and up to 25 amps to the trolling batteries and works with multiple battery types including lead acid, AGM, GEL, lithium or TPPL. With the C-Monster app, you’re able to monitor your battery status in real-time and prioritize either the trolling or cranking batteries when recharging.

LIGNIA Yacht

LIGNIA Yacht is the real-wood alternative to teak that is now being specified as the deck of choice for many of the world’s leading yacht brands. It is 100% legal and sustainable as it starts out life as an FSC certified plantation softwood. Through a unique modification process it is then turned into a wood as hard as teak with all the advantages and physical attributes of Burmese teak, including exceptional weathering properties, but with genuine sustainability built in.

LilliPad Marine Revo Ladder

The Revo Ladder from LilliPad Marine sets a new bar for comfort and functionality offering an array of features and benefits. Every component of the Revo Ladder is designed to create a comfortable boarding experience even for those with limited upper body strength or flexibility. The same can be said for deploying and retracting the Revo Ladder as the design allows a user to stand comfortably on the boat while deploying and retracting – making kneeling down and leaning into the water to deploy or retract a thing of the past. Structurally, Revo Ladder boasts a impressive 48-inch drop that folds into just 16-inches above the deck when stowed. Revo Ladder also offers the ability to move the ladder from stern to bow with its modular mounting system, eliminating the need for a permanent bow ladder. REVO Ladders are also suitable for dock mount applications offering the same great features and benefits of the boat-boarding ladder.

Malibu M240

Designed from a “blank slate,” Malibu set out to craft the new M240 with safety, surfability, luxury and reliability all in mind to create a new level of 24-foot surf boat. For surfability, the M240 uses Malibu’s new Surf Gate Fusion technology integrated into the hull for a better surf using less ballast. Using the new M-line Hull, the M240 also offers a smoother ride, as well as more maneuverability for all scenarios. At the helm, the M240 features a complete redesign to provide the optimal position of all functions and the new 2020 Malibu Operating System. The M240 features Malibu’s Monsoon LT4 powered by GM Marine, offering 607 horsepower and 606 Ft.-lbs. of torque.

Maretron N2KView with Anchoring

The new N2KView with Anchoring from Maretron offers a comprehensive solution to monitor and guide the process of setting and retrieving an anchor. Using the N2K Vessel Monitoring software and data from the NMEA 2000 bus, N2KView uses already available depth, GPS and compass data to calculate suggested anchor rode, drag and swing radius, and possible grounding, all in real time.

Marquis Yachts M42

An all-new day boat in European styling from Marquis Yachts aimed at satisfying a wide range of boating needs in a luxurious package. The 13-foot beam on this 42-foot vessel helps provide space for any relaxing and entertaining a customer needs. The cabin offers a galley, a U-shaped seating configuration with table that converts to a queen-sized berth. A variety of add-on options give customers the chance to create their own custom entertaining machine, powered by twin 6.7 Cummins inboard diesel engines, or triple outboards.

MasterCraft X26

The MasterCraft X26 has been redesigned from past generations to enhance the surf experience and introduce a side walk-through layout never before seen on a tow sports boat. With the head moving to the center-line for better weight distribution, the bow walk-through naturally moved to the port side. This change had a huge impact on both the wake performance over the previous generation X26, as well as the overall comfort of the boat. The bow provides a much larger space with plenty of seating, while the cockpit saw the addition of two extra aft-facing seats, all while maintaining the deep, open and big-water-ready feel of the X26.

Mastervolt CombiMaster Inverter/Charger

CombiMaster from Mastervolt offers a power conversion system that connects seamlessly to a CZone, MasterBus, or NMEA 2000 network. This allows monitoring and control from a centralized touch screen. CombiMaster also directly communicates and shares information with other devices connected on the network to provide a true system-based power conversion solution. CombiMaster offers the widest DC input voltage ranges (10-18V DC) and flat battery support at 25% under 10V. It ensures fast, safe, and efficient charging of FLA, AGM, Gel, and even Li-Ion batteries. The wide AC input range (90-135V) ensures pure sine wave performance of AC devices even with adverse power conditions.

Mercury Racing 450R Outboard

The new Mercury Racing 450R outboard is purpose designed for the high-performance disciple craving unrelenting power. The 450R features a 4.6-liter V8 Four Stroke powerhead boosted by an exclusive Mercury Racing supercharger to produce 450 peak prop shaft horsepower and 40% higher torque than the 400R. At over 300 pounds lighter than the nearest competitor, the new 450R delivers industry leading power-to-weight in a compact, efficient package. Multiple gearcase, control system, tie bar, and styling options are available to create the ultimate customized outboard performance package. On top of everything, the Mercury Racing 450R delivers all of its performance on readily available 89-octane (95 RON) pump fuel.

Nautic Alert VTracker/Mobile App

With minimal hardware, VTracker and the new mobile app offers vessel tracking, an anchor alarm, anti-theft, primary DC bank alerts and trending, and a fleet view interface. Dual configurable zone inputs, a dedicated solid-state switch output, a backup battery input, and a regulated 12V output allow for scalability of additional features. Unlike other solutions, however, VTracker provides state-of-the-art reliability and power savings with next-gen technology, in combination with reliable two-way global satellite communications. VTracker can be covertly installed by OEMs or refits and only requires battery power and antenna connections in a minimal configuration, or can be easily expanded with security and bilge monitoring options.

Nautique Boats Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon

Nautique Boats set out to raise the bar of wakesports boat to a whole new level with its Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon. Steeped in luxury, the G23 Paragon features include: a telescoping flight control tower, convertible transom seats, a new helm filled with state-of-the-art technologies — dual LINC Panoray displays, JL Audio M6 stereo system with WakeSub and actuated helm seat — and the next iteration of the G-Series hull. On top of a seemingly never-ending list of features, the G23 Paragon uses its newly designed hull, PCM’s new supercharged ZZ8 engines and the Nautique Surf System and WAVEPLATE tech all together to craft the ideal wakesports experience.

PCM Marine Engines Z Series

PCM Engines’ new series is composed of the ZR4, ZZ5, ZZ6, ZR7 and ZZ8 inboard powerhouses. The five-engine portfolio ranges from 400hp to 600hp and features a service-focused design. A 100% closed cooling system and easily accessible service points help maintain engine longevity, reliability and fast service across the board.

Propspeed Foulfree

After a year of boat trials and months of compatibility testing with ARIMAR, Propspeed has developed an antifoul solution for the market that doesn’t contain the harmful keytones that react with the urethane material that transducers are made of – Foulfree, certified by AIRMAR. This multi-season antifoul solution creates a hydrophobic surface preventing any and all marine growth from adhering to the transducer. For application, Propspeed has created an easy-to-use kit that has all components needed to coat a transducer face.

Prospec Electronics JBL by Harman Marine BassPro 10-inch Powered Subwoofer

The BassPro has a massive maximum power rating of 750W peak and 250W RMS. It has a frequency response of 40Hz–120Hz and a signal-to-noise ratio of >75dB. A built-in 12dB electronic crossover provides adjustment from 50Hz to 120Hz. What this means to the end user is the big, dynamic sound JBL is known for. Designed for extreme conditions, the high-performance BassPro is IPX5-rated. It has a sealed magnet and motor structure, a marinized circuit board and stainless steel hardware.

Pursuit Boats S 378 Sport

The S 378 - the newest addition to Pursuit’s Sport family - has an LOA of 40’ 5”, a 12’ beam and several new and innovative features. At the forefront of new features, the S 378 Sport offers a combination entertainment center and aft-facing seat. With the push of a button, the aft-facing seat glides back and transforms the space into a social zone providing access to the entertainment center with grill, sink, refrigerator and dedicated storage space. Pursuit also redesigned the bow seating on the S 378 to include a sculpted chaise-lounge instead of the standard flat sunpad. These new features and much more make the S 387 Sport from Pursuit a truly unique center console in the under-42-feet segment.

Scout 530 LXF Flybridge Superstructure

The flybridge superstructure aboard the 530 LXF is not just aesthetically-pleasing, but it’s also highly unique and innovative. Not just an afterthought like some flybridge applications out in the market, this superstructure is manufactured with Scout’s Carbon Epoxy Construction process (utilizing epoxy infusion with carbon/e-glass, and can comfortably seat eight people with full controls.

Sea Ray SLX-400e Outboard

As one of the most innovative boats in the marine industry, the new SLX-R 400e Outboard features cutting-edge technology, high-performance propulsion, elevated design accents and the orchestrated excellence of the SLX 400. The “e” in the model name designates a first-of-its-kind boat electrification system – Fathom e-Power. The system includes a high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack with intuitive power management capable of powering all of the boat’s accessory systems and providing boaters with a smart way to enjoy all of the features of the boat, for a longer, quieter and more eco-friendly day on the water.

Sea-Doo 2020 GTI SE

For 2020, Sea-Doo took to completely redesigning its GTI platform. Built on a new robust and scratch resistant PolyTec GEN 2 hull, the GTI models are close to one-inch wider for improved stability. Revised seating for both pilot and passenger creates a lower center of gravity while the new Ergolock seat design makes the rider one with the watercraft for confidence-inspiring control. The unique hull design keeps handling playful yet predictable for an incredibly high fun factor. On top of a new hull and seating design, the new GTI platform also features the new ROTAX 1630 NA engine. The new GTI SE also offers full access to all of Sea-Doo’s LinQ accessories from coolers to ski pylons and everything in between. The newly designed GTI platform from Sea-Doo offers a do-it-all machine for watercraft lovers.

SeaArk Boats SL Easy

The Super Lounge Easy is designed for fish or fun. This 26-foot pleasure boat includes a 25-gallon bow live well and lounge seats in the bow and stern. This boat is designed for the customer wanting to enjoy a day on the water relaxing or reeling in some big fish. This boat is big enough for the entire family to enjoy and puts a new spin on the family fishing boat.

Seakeeper 1

The Seakeeper 1, for boats 23-30 ft., offers the industry’s first gyro-stabilizer for boats in this range. It is the first Seakeeper model featuring vibration isolation and a flush mount design that completely contains the unit, leaving no part of the sphere hanging below the point of installation. This design change makes installations easier and quicker for refit and new boat applications. The brake system on the Seakeeper 1 is completely hoseless and uses a single cylinder, making it replaceable in the field to save time and cost. The Seakeeper 1 has a fresh, new look that includes a window on top for more appealing deck-level installations, light features and the new ConnectBox, a control keypad on top of the unit, allowing users to control the Seakeeper directly from the unit. For those that like helm control, the Seakeeper 1 can be integrated with Garmin, Simrad and Raymarine MFDs or utilize the five-inch Seakeeper touch display. The Seakeeper 1 relies solely on 12v DC power, but at only 55 amps max at spool up. The steel flywheel inside has a completely unique design, giving it the ability to spool up to stabilization in 15 minutes. It’s weight (365 lbs.) and dimensions (22.90 L x 23.56 W x 15.68 H (inches)) make it 35% smaller and 15% lighter than the next largest model, the Seakeeper 2.

Simrad Cruise

Simrad Cruise combines essential GPS features with basic depth-finding capability to deliver safe and reliable navigation at an affordable price. Free from complicated fishing-specific sonar and networking features, Cruise eliminates the need for boaters to master complex electronics. The user interface is controlled with a rotary dial and keypadand provides the vital information needed for a safe and enjoyable time on the water from speed, depth and GPS location to course, battery level and temperature information. Users can also track the day’s boating activity with real-time performance data from Simrad TripIntel technology. Pre-loaded with U.S. coastal charts, Cruise is ready to use right out of the box. For maximum detail, users can also choose from a wide range of optional mapping upgrades from C-MAP and Navionics that include advanced features like C-MAP Easy Routing for a true automotive-like navigation experience.

Suzuki DF300B Outboard

The 2020 model year Suzuki DF300B brings all the advantages of Suzuki’s exclusive contra-rotating twin propellers to a whole new class of boats rated for 300/600/900 horsepower in single, twin and triple installations. Far from just a “de-tuned” DF350, this V-6 outboard features a 4.4 liter displacement, a 10.5:1 compression ratio and duel fuel injectors for optimum performance and efficiency using 87 octane fuel. By using two fuel injectors, Suzuki delivers a precise charge of fuel to the center of the combustion chamber, improving atomization and avoiding off-center combustion, a common cause of engine knock. Injecting 100% of the fuel into the cylinder at once also keeps the fuel cool, resulting in additional power.

Vesper Cortex

Vesper Marine redefines the VHF experience with Cortex V1, the world’s first radio with wireless touchscreen handsets, built-in Class B SOTDMA smartAIS transponder and remote vessel monitoring. The IPX7 handsets provide up to 85 dBA of audio and feature dual-watch, favorite channels and one-handed operation via the click-wheel. Their wet and glove touch capable touchscreens have optically bonded Gorilla Glass for durability and wide angle viewing in sunlight. Cortex includes Vesper Marine’s award-winning smartAIS technology with smart alarm logic to proactively alert boaters of potentially hazardous situations. It combines navigation and sensor data with intelligent alarms to prioritize voice alerts on handsets or connected speaker to the 10W output. With a free cellular connection, Cortex provides plug and play remote monitoring.

Volvo Penta Next Generation D4 and D6 Marine Propulsion Package

The new series of D4 and D6 marine propulsion systems are the result of a comprehensive helm-to-prop makeover, including a major redesign of the engines, a completely new Aquamatic sterndrive - DPI, updated IPS drive and a totally new version of the Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) system. Upgrades include a new engine management system, new fuel injection system, new turbocharger and supercharger, new cylinder heads, pistons and valves, plus a stronger crankshaft to handle higher loads. Altogether, Volvo Penta re-engineered up to 85% of the engines’ design and component selection, resulting in higher horsepower ratings, better fuel efficiency and lower maintenance costs.

Wake Worx inteliPlug

inteliPlug is a revolutionary new boat drain plug designed to replace conventional transom drain plugs on existing boats and on new OEM built boats. It features an ergonomic cap that allows the user to open and close inteliPlug by hand instead of having to use a wrench or pliers. The cap is spring loaded and captive, which means it stays attached so it cannot get lost or misplaced. inteliPlug also features an optional alarm system which reminds boaters to close inteliPlug before launching their boat. This new drain plug was skillfully engineered and rigorously tested to perform in fresh and salt water, high vibration environments, to withstand fuels and lubricants that can spill into the bilge and to help boaters adhere to the new clean, drain, dry invasive species laws.

Water Products & Solutions Seabin

Seabin is one of the most innovative technologies to fight plastic pollution in marine environments. Using a simple, low-energy pump, Seabin acts as autonomous 24/7 marina cleaning device. Seabin catches debris down to two millimeters in size. The Seabin bag requires changing as needed, followed by the proper disposal of all of the collected items according to local facility rules.

Wet Sounds, Inc. REVO Passive Radiator Subwoofer Enclosure

Take BASS to the next level with the Wet Sounds REVO 12 PSE. Featuring a high-powered REVO 12 HP Subwoofer and 12-inch REVO Passive Radiator, this enclosure operates on the same principle as a ported enclosure while remaining completely sealed. The compact roto-molded enclosure comes pre-wired with weatherproof speaker and RGB connections (Sub RGB lighting kit is sold separately). Installation and removal is simple with quick-release mounts. The design of the enclosure is designed to be mounted in any number of positions to meet any application.

Yamaha 195S Jet Boat

Setting the 195S apart from the rest of Yamaha’s 19-foot bowriders are next-level premium appointments, a stylish watersports aluminum tower featuring a CNC embossed logo on the structure, a more extensive seven-inch Connext control system with maps, and an upgraded Wet Sounds speaker package. Also included is premium Marine Mat flooring, a co-captain chair, docking lights, and a Fusion Audio stern stereo remote. Yamaha also redesigned the boat to offer optimal seating and storage with a walkthrough transom. Powering the 195S is Yamaha’s 1.8L Super Vortex High Output marine engine.

Yar-Craft Boats 219 TFX

The 219 TFX from Yar-Craft boats represents a complete redesign from the builder for 2020. Constructed using a one-piece stringer assembly and a full-width, all-fiberglass transom, the new 219 TFX was built with big water anglers in mind. Features range from a re-pitched deck and cockpit, a raised from casting deck for more standing room and storage and SeaDek floor, to an integrated landing net and ruler storage in the driver console. All of the new internal assemblies also allow for engine upgrades up to 400hp. In an effort to help combat the spread of invasive species, the 219 TFX has powered insets for two Engel Bait Coolers, eliminating the need to fill/drain bait wells. On the console, the 219 TFX offers a newly designed interactive digital switch panel, allowing for easy control of all of the boat’s functions.