Atlantic City Boat Show announces 2021 cancellation

The NMMA has announced the cancellation this year’s Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show. After exploring all avenues to move ahead with a 2021 event (originally postponed from Feb. to April 2021), and continuing to follow guidance from state/local authorities and the Atlantic City Convention Center, canceling the 2021 boat show was deemed the most prudent course of action.

“The decision to cancel the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show is the result of our continued due diligence to ensure a safe, successful, and high-quality experience with health and safety top of mind for everyone involved,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “While we have had to cancel NMMA’s winter 2021 boat shows, we stand ready to deliver world-class events, including the Atlantic City Boat Show, and will be back stronger than ever next year to help drive sales for the recreational boating industry.”

The NMMA expects to resume its entire boat show schedule beginning in September of 2021.