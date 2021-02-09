Carling Technologies names new sales manager

Carling Technologies names Christian Redditt as the new Sales Manager, Marine Electronics. Redditt will be in charge of implementing and managing the sales activities and identify new market opportunities for the Maretron, OctoPlex and MPower brands in the United States.

“Christian brings a wealth of experience to our marine electronics brands," Frank Emnett, Vice President, Software - Monitoring & Control Systems said in a statement.

“This is a very exciting time in the company’s history, and I look forward to being part of the launch of several new products and technology,” added Redditt.

Prior to joining Carling’s Marine Electronics group, Redditt held the position of Technical Operations Manager for Lumishore, a manufacturer of LED lighting solutions where he was responsible for sales, technical support, and special projects for key OEMs and dealers in the Americas.

Redditt has over 19 years of leadership experience with expertise in OEM supply chain management, national sales, technical support and dealer sales.