Correct Craft to hold second Culture Summit

Correct Craft will host and underwrite the second Marine Culture Summit. Free for all attendees, the 2021 Culture Summit will take place online on March 3rd from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. EST.

The Marine Culture Summit is a two-hour virtual gathering for all organizational culture drivers. The event will share the importance of developing a strong culture within organizations. Culture drivers will learn how to communicate key values and what they can do to ensure that their organization is operating at its full potential.

Bill Yeargin CEO of Correct Craft stated, “Last year’s Culture Summit was outstanding; attendees are still talking about how it positively impacted both them and their organizations. This year we will review what we learned in the last Culture Summit and also introduce new ideas. While we are disappointed that it won’t be in person this year, we are very excited about opening the event to many more participants. It will be a great afternoon!”

Summit attendees will hear from Bill Yeargin CEO of Correct Craft, Duane Kuck, CEO of Regal Boats, Kris Carroll, President of Grady White, and others, including a special keynote speaker to be announced soon.

To register for the Marine Culture Summit, please click go to www.marineculturesummit.com.