Correct Craft hosts first Marine Industry Culture Summit

Senior executives from across the recreational boating industry gathered in Orlando to learn about the power of organizational culture. The inaugural Marine Industry Culture Summit was hosted and underwritten by Correct Craft.

The Culture Summit explored the importance of effective culture in our companies, included workshops to help attendees identify key aspects of an effective culture and create an implementation plan for their companies.

Industry leaders from Grady White, Regal, Correct Craft and more spoke about how culture has transformed their businesses to the benefit of those both in and outside their organizations. The Culture Summit also had two special guest speakers, Brant Hansen author of Unoffendable and Dr. Wallace J. Nichols author of Blue Mind.

NMMA President Frank Hugelmeyer attended and commented, “The first Marine Industry Culture Summit was an inspiring event. The speakers clearly demonstrated the power of culture and shared how building an intentional culture will significantly improve organizational results. Everyone attending went home with ideas of how to make their organization much better!”

Bill Yeargin, Correct Craft’s president and CEO stated, “I cannot adequately express how great the comradery was at the Culture Summit with people across the entire marine industry focusing on how we can make our businesses better. It was a wonderful opportunity to interact and learn from each other.” Yeargin added, “Our Correct Craft team believes in the power of culture and want to share what we have learned to help others in our industry. Helping others is a big part of our ‘Making Life Better’ culture!”