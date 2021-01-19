MasterCraft launches digital boat show experience

MasterCraft Boat Company announced the launch of a fully digital, immersive experience aimed at engaging with consumers in this dynamic boat show season.

This digital platform, named the MasterCraft Experience Digital Boat Show, bridges the gap between consumers seeking a safe, flexible avenue to research the MasterCraft brand and its award-winning line-up, and dealer partners looking to connect with consumers as the season quickly approaches.

The content includes behind-the-scenes videos of the MasterCraft headquarters, exclusive model walkthrough videos and detailed brand and model information.

The MasterCraft Experience Digital Boat Show will introduce the newest innovations onboard MasterCraft’s model year 2021 NXT, XT, X, XStar and ProStar.

In addition to a never-before-seen construction process video from MasterCraft, on the platform will be a detailed video detailing MasterCraft’s exclusive engine partner, Ilmor Engines, which showcases Ilmor’s racing pedigree and inspiration behind the most responsive, robust and reliable engines in the towboat industry.

Customers will have access to a self-guided tour, view specifications on models, request a brochure and connect directly with dealers across the world and a factory spokesperson while inside the online portal.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will roll out similar online experiences for its remaining brands—Crest Pontoon, NauticStar Boats and Aviara Boats—in the coming weeks.