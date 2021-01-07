Garmin acquires GEOS Worldwide

Garmin International and Garmin Services, units of Garmin Ltd., announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of GEOS Worldwide Limited and its subsidiaries.

A privately held, industry leading provider of emergency monitoring and incident response services, GEOS Worldwide operates the International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC), the nerve center for SOS rescue efforts triggered by Garmin’s inReach personal satellite communicators. The IERCC’s skilled response coordinators have fielded more than 83,000 emergency incidents around the globe since 2007, including more than 5,000 SOS incidents generated by Garmin customers.

“With this acquisition, Garmin is now able to provide even more peace of mind to our inReach users,” said Brad Trenkle, vice president of Garmin’s outdoor segment. “In an emergency, every moment matters. The addition of the IERCC to the Garmin family reinforces our commitment to helping our active lifestyle customers make it home safe from their adventures.”

“GEOS has enjoyed a strong collaboration with Garmin over the years, and we look forward to continuing to work together to continue to provide best-in-class emergency response and safety services for customers around the globe,” said Peter Chlubek, GEOS executive chairman. “GEOS has been a force for good in this world, and I am very proud of our superb staff, who have helped to save over 12,000 lives in the 198 countries where we have provided our global service. This will now continue to grow and be further enhanced thanks to new synergies with Garmin.”

GEOS Worldwide’s primary operations are in Montgomery, Texas. Financial terms of the acquisition will not be released.