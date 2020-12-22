NMMA outlines priorities in letter to President-Elect Biden

NMMA recently sent a letter to President-Elect Joe Biden congratulating him on his victory and highlighting the recreational boating industry’s importance to the American economy.

Additionally, NMMA outlined the industry’s policy priorities for Biden's first 100 days in office and beyond.

“As a group that represents over 1300 manufacturers in North America, the recreational boating industry stands ready to support your administration’s top priorities – including the nation’s COVID-19 response, broader economic recovery efforts, investment in sustainable manufacturing and sound environmental practices, and promotion of racial equity,” the group wrote.

“As you consider bold actions in your first 100 days to jumpstart the economic recovery, NMMA offers the following recommendations that support your priorities: [tariff relief, a comprehensive infrastructure package, and supporting outdoor recreation.]”

The letter continued, “In addition to these bold actions, NMMA offers the following recommendations that support each pillar of your administration's efforts. These recommendations will help local and state economies recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, enable American manufacturers to pursue next-generation technologies, ensure Americans have robust and equitable access to healthy habitats, and grow a diverse workforce that will meet the needs of the recreational boating community.”

Click here to read the letter.