FLIR Systems introduces Raymarine YachtSense

FLIR Systems, Inc. recently announced Raymarine YachtSense, an advanced digital control system affording total command and complete awareness of a vessel’s electrical systems.

The manufacturer says the modular nature of the YachtSense system redefines the future of vessel automation for boat builders and technical installers.

YachtSense offers scalable, customizable and failsafe marine automation through intuitive control of onboard systems via any Raymarine Axiom multifunction display.

YachtSense employs a unique, modular architecture that allows boat builders the freedom to design and standardize digital control solutions that are scalable across their entire model range. Each YachtSense system begins with the YachtSense Master Module and Power Supply Module and is completed with a combination of additional multi-channel signal modules. These individual modules interface with specific types of onboard devices and systems – from lighting, pumps, windlass, swim platforms and entertainment systems to climate control, generators, and other on-vessel mechanical systems.

YachtSense’s customized Axiom user interface options empower marine manufacturers and installers to create modern and elegant vessel automation solutions. These give captains total control of every onboard system with simple, touchscreen operation from any Axiom multifunction display.

“YachtSense is the new standard in premium digital control solution for today’s most sophisticated vessels,” says Gregoire Outters, general manager for the Raymarine brand at FLIR Systems. “Our smart, modular and expandable system gives total freedom to boat builders to design ultra-reliable and highly tailored solutions that best meet the individual needs of their specific vessels and customers.”

Engineered for complete peace-of-mind during the unexpected, YachtSense delivers three levels of electrical redundancy. Master Modules feature an integrated keypad for manual override, as well as an LCD for system diagnostics. All YachtSense modules are housed in rugged IPX6 waterproof enclosures and are backed by a three-year warranty.

YachtSense is being unveiled and demonstrated during this week’s METSTRADE Connect online event.