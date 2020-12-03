Vesper Marine appoints new global sales director

Vesper Marine, manufacturer of marine safety and communication products, announced that Jason Young has been promoted to global sales director. After a period of rapid growth driven by award-winning product innovation, Vesper has promoted Young to continue expansion in vital markets around the world.

"We are excited to announce the appointment of Jason Young to the role of Global Sales Director,” said Brady Cox, Vesper Marine, CEO. “Anyone who has dealt with Jason knows how passionate he is about the marine electronics industry and that his priority is always for his customers. His extensive product knowledge is a great resource for Vesper customers around the world.”

Young has established himself as an industry leader with 15 years of experience in marine electronics and technology, in positions spanning across management, sales and service capacities with top marine industry corporations – including expertise in product, brand and channel management.

In 2017, Young joined Vesper Marine, as the vice president of sales overseeing all business operations for North America and managing a team of over 10 national sales representatives. Over the last three years he has expanded distribution and achieved record growth every year. In 2017, Young was also elected to the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) Board of Directors. In 2019, he created the NMEA Young Professionals Group (YPG) to attract and retain the next generation of thought leaders while promoting diversity, inclusion, and encouraging personal and professional growth in the marine electronics industry.

“Our design teams always set out to create something truly remarkable,” said Young. “With Cortex, they totally smashed it out of the park. It’s incredibly exciting to be part of the team that is fundamentally changing the way boaters communicate.”