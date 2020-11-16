Correct Craft employees hold Mr. Ralph Service Day

Correct Craft and Nautique employees honored the late Ralph Meloon at its first annual “Mr. Ralph Service Day.”

Over 35 volunteer employees helped build a new fence at Healing Touch Therapeutic Riding Center (HTTRC). They also helped the center with pressure washing, building a storage rack and other repair projects.

HTTRC focuses on horseback riding programs that integrate riding skills with therapeutic activities designed specifically for individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities; even those that cannot walk.

Though Correct Craft, Nautique and other Correct Craft companies have done innumerable service projects all over the globe, this project was dedicated to the memory of Ralph Meloon. Meloon is a boating industry Hall of Fame member who passed away in 2018 at age 100.

His father, Walter C. Meloon, founded Correct Craft, and Ralph was instrumental in helping shape Correct Craft for over 90 years, embracing values of faith, integrity and family.

Bill Yeargin, President and CEO of Correct Craft stated, “It was an honor being able to commemorate Mr. Ralph, an extraordinary man who encouraged everyone he met. Mr. Ralph was extremely passionate about others and we are inspired to continue his legacy.”

Yeargin added, “Words cannot express the admiration, respect, appreciation, and love I have for our team. This weekend we worked hard on a warmer than usual November Saturday, made more challenging by COVID-19 protocols, to serve a worthy organization who needed our help. Our extraordinary team of Correct Craft and Nautique employees enjoyed getting together to serve our local community in Orlando and we are already looking forward to our next community service project.”