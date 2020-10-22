Tiara names top dealers for MY 2020

Tiara Yachts and Tiara Sport recently announced its 2020 model year top dealers and salespersons. The boatbuilder said it is theses dealer's and salespeople's hard work and dedication to its brands that helps to continue the growth both tiara yachts and tiara sport sees in the marketplace.

“Tiara is very proud to recognize our dealer partners and top salespersons that contributed to our market growth and retail success for the 2020 model year,” Dave O’Connell, vice president of sales and marketing.

Tiara Yachts Top Salespeople:

Brett Mumy | Skipperbud’s Paul Barton | Portland Boat Works Ben Masonheimer | Silver Seas Yachts

Tiara Sport Top Salespeople:

Jose rodriguez | Boat Management Todd cook | Quality Boats Matt nugent | Bosun’s Marine

Tiara Yachts Top Retail Sales:

Skipperbud’s (Tied) Silver Seas Yachts & Walstrom Marine (Tied) Ocean Blue Yacht Sales & Apex Marine

Tiara Sport Top Retail Sales

Quality Boats of Clearwater Walker Marine Group Ocean Blue Yacht Sales

Tiara Yachts Top International Retail Sales: Maspor Marine

Tiara Sport Top International Retail Sales: Boat Management

In addition to recognizing top dealers and salespersons, Tiara also recognized dealers who had the highest growth in their marketshare as well as those who achieved top marks in customer satisfaction for both sales and service.

“We appreciate the commitment to our product and customers that our dealer partners demonstrated during these unprecedented times,” Jerry VanDyke, director of customer service.

Marketshare Advancement:

Skipperbud’s | Wisconsin Skipperbud’s | Chicago Skipperbud’s | Western Michigan

CSI achievement:

Hampton Watercraft & Marine

North Point Yacht Sales

Portland Boat Works

Quality Boats of Tampa Bay