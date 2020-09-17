Flow-Rite launches educational webinar series

In the first of a series of online educational sessions, Flow-Rite is hosting the Remote Drain Plug Webinar. Designed for boatbuilders and DIYers, the 30-minute event is October 1 at 11:00 am EST and requires pre-registration at go.flow-rite.com/l/874231/2020-09-08/n1nhgh.

Hosted by Tim Pitcher, marine business manager, and Tom Bailey, marine sales manager, attendees will learn how simple it is to add Flow-Rite's Remote Drain Plug to any fiberglass or aluminum hull with only a 1-inch mounting hole. Bassmaster Elite Series pro Chad Pipkens will explain why he recommends the Remote Drain Plug. A Q&A session will follow the webinar.