Cox celebrates first diesel outboard installation in North America

The Cox Powertrain CXO300 diesel outboard is now installed and running on the first boat located in North America. After receiving its first order of production engines, Ring Power successfully installed twin CXO300 production engines on an Intrepid 345 Nomad.

North America is expected to be Cox Powertrain’s largest and most lucrative market.

“The Production CXO300 engines are everything we expected and more. We are extremely excited to have the Ring Power Cox Marine Intrepid demo boat outfitted with the new engines,” said Royal Hendrix, sales and marketing specialist for Ring Power.

Also commenting on the new installation, Rick Chapman, Ring Power’s business manager said, “The Cox Powertrain CXO300 is a truly amazing machine inside and out. Seeing is believing with these engines and it does not take long to become a believer. The CXO300 is a true head turner when we are out on the water.”