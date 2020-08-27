Indmar adds to marine executive team

Indmar Marine Engines announced it had filled a vacancy on its team with a pioneering marine executive.

Mark Huddleston has been named director of sales and applications, effective immediately. As director of sales and applications, Mark will be responsible for sales team leadership and expansion into new product categories. Huddleston’s initial focus is to manage the exponential growth of the 2.3L EcoBoost and EcoJet package, strengthen and support existing OEM partnerships and expand Indmar’s Northwest operations. In addition, he will be a valuable contributor to product development and business strategy.

“Huddleston brings a remarkable breadth of experience and industry knowledge,” said Chuck Rowe, president of Indmar Marine Engines. “His vast industry knowledge, expertise with our products, coupled with an acute understanding of the ever evolving marine industry, made him the ideal candidate to effectively lead our sales and applications efforts.” Rowe further explained, “Mark has the strategic vision and inspirational leadership to usher in our next phase of growth.”

Huddleston comes to Indmar with over 40 years of experience in the marine industry. As a teenager, he was inducted into the family business where he gained a solid understanding of sales and service at the dealer level and the importance of excellent customer service. Before joining Indmar, Huddleston spent several years as a production engineer/production engineering manager at one of the nation’s oldest and most esteemed boat companies that provided him with the opportunity to understand boatbuilding manufacturing and engineering processes. This experience served him well later in his career, first as an applications engineer for a major engine manufacturer launching him on a path to director level where he was responsible for technical service and applications engineering.

“Indmar has been a catalyst for change in the marine industry and with the recent introduction of the 2.3L EcoBoost and EcoJet propulsion, Chuck Rowe has set the stage for the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead, explained Huddleston. I couldn’t be more pleased to join Indmar’s world-class leadership team and our valued OEM partners to continue the momentum and capture the enormous opportunities in front of us.”

Huddleston joined Indmar as a consultant in 2017 and shortly became applications engineering manager with a strong influence on new product development. As he became the liaison with many of Indmar’s strongest partners, the step into the sales role was a natural progression and development.