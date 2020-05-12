New boating lifestyle website launches

Digital Era Media, producers of MyDealers.ca and BoatDealers.ca, have launched a new destination for news, information, tips, and reviews for boaters and boating enthusiasts called BoatBlurb.com.

The company says the site will contain content about the boating culture, the latest trends, what’s happening in the industry, and what boaters are experiencing on their own adventures.

The site provides an online hub for boaters to stay connected, and it encourages them to submit content for publication to build the community.

“Being avid boaters ourselves we recognized the need for a digital publication of vetted news and information for the boating community," said Chris Perera, founder of BoatBlurb.com and president of Digital Era Media. "We wanted to do something innovative where it wasn’t just our staff publishing content but also enabling everyday boaters to share their knowledge and experience. At the same time our editor ensures all published posts are reviewed for quality. We believe that access to valuable digital content will inspire new to experienced boaters, but also encourage non-boaters to take a look at what the boating lifestyle is all about.”

"I believe BoatBlurb.com is a unique place where boaters can come to stay connected, keep up with the latest news and information, and get involved in the boating community," BoatBlurb editor Scott Way said. "For me, boating is about the experiences we share that create memories and longstanding friendships. I’m excited to be a part of that growth, and I look forward to meeting many fellow boaters along the way.”