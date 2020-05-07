Volvo Penta supplies PPE to healthcare workers

Volvo Penta is taking action in response to the prevalent need for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). At two of its North American facilities, the company is producing and distributing this vital protective gear to healthcare workers in the local communities and beyond. The efforts are part of an ongoing initiative from Volvo Group North America which plans to supply thousands of PPE units to healthcare operations across the country.

The Volvo Penta engineering team at the company’s U.S. headquarters office in Chesapeake, Va., has led development of medical face shields. Utilizing a Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printing system and leveraging mask components manufactured by other Volvo Group business areas, the company delivered face shields to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and has plans to continue production for further distribution.

At Volvo Penta’s engineering office in Germantown, Wis., the staff has focused on development of ear guards which help to alleviate pain often experienced by healthcare workers wearing face masks. To date, more than 1,000 units of this protective equipment have been shipped to hospitals, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes and pharmacies in seven states including: Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Florida, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.

“Together with our colleagues from Volvo Group North America, we are honored to support relief efforts and help protect those serving on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Martin Bjuve, president of Volvo Penta of the Americas.

In addition to the PPE production efforts, Volvo Penta also made a charitable donation to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore to support those in the Hampton Roads community where the organization is based. Across Volvo Group North America, financial aid, medical supplies, purchasing expertise and other in-kind donations to nonprofits have been provided in multiple locations.