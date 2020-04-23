METSTRADE appoints new director

With more than 15 years of professional experience in various international trade fairs in RAI Amsterdam and with a great love for water sports, Niels Klarenbeek will succeed Irene Dros as the new director of METSTRADE.

Niels Klarenbeek is 42 years old and has been an avid water sports enthusiast for years. In his spare time he loves to sail with his wife and two children on the Frisian lakes. He studied Business Economics at the Hanze University of Applied Sciences. Niels had various roles in sales and business development, including five years of sales for the world’s leading trade show for process, drinking and wastewater Aquatech.

For the past 10 years, Niels has been in the lead of Rematec, a portfolio serving the automotive parts remanufacturing industry with tradeshows in Amsterdam, Las Vegas and Guangzhou. Under Niels’ lead, Rematec has developed into the world's most important meeting point for automotive remanufacturing with visitors from over 75 countries.

In addition to METSTRADE, Niels will also be closely involved with IBEX.

"I have been working closely with Niels for several years and I have a lot of confidence in him," says Bas Dalm, executive vice president exhibition & sales RAI Amsterdam. "He is a connector, sees opportunities and with his exhibition experience and passion for the industry, the marine leisure industry has a strong ambassador."

"I am delighted to have been granted this opportunity to become director of METSTRADE," Klarenbeek said. "Its globally recognized reputation, comprehensive everything-under-one-roof concept and unique atmosphere are facets which I have respected over many years. I am excited to be on board and part of the great team that will take these facets to the next level."