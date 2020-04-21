Furuno USA offers extension to marine electronics warranties

With an understanding of and appreciation for the many concerns of their customers in these turbulent times, Furuno USA is offering a significant extension to their standard marine electronics warranty.

Effective immediately, Furuno USA is offering a one-year extension to their standard two-year marine electronics warranty, at no additional cost, for all equipment purchases made between March 15th, 2020 and December 31st, 2020. Furuno asks their customers to simply register their products online at www.FurunoUSA.com within 90 days to extend their warranty coverage to a full three years.

Additionally, all original Furuno USA warranties that have expired since March 15th, 2020, as well as those scheduled to expire between now and June 30th, 2020, will be extended and honored through September 30th, 2020.

"At Furuno, we strive every day to provide the very best and most reliable products, as well as delivering industry-leading service and support." said Brad Reents, president of Furuno USA, Inc. "Through thick and thin, and throughout these most challenging of times, all of us at Furuno want you to know that we're always here for our customers."