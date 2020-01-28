Organizers label boot Dusseldorf 2020 a ‘huge success’

Boot Düsseldorf 2020, one of the world’s largest and leading international water sports trade fair, made a brilliant start into the new decade with a hugely successful event, according to event organizers.

Organizers said the visitors were enthusiastic about the varied program and the large range of products and services offered by over 1,900 exhibitors from 71 countries in the 17 exhibition halls.

More than 250,000 water sports fans (2019: 247,700) from 106 countries attended boot 2020. About 25% came from countries other than Germany, especially from the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Switzerland, Italy, France and, from overseas, the U.S. and Canada.

“This large proportion of international visitors shows that we are very well-prepared for the future with the boot concept”, explained boot Director Petros Michelidakis. “Here in Düsseldorf, in the middle of the North Rhine-Westphalian inland, we have succeeded in creating the most important international platform for water sports. This year's boot has clearly demonstrated the great innovative power of the industry. The focus was on alternative drive systems, boat building from renewable raw materials and international ocean protection projects.”

A total of 96% of the boot 2020 attendees said they were pleased with their visit. “The new, very clear hall layout with special walks for the different target groups was a major success," Michelidakis said. "boot fans were able to plan their own individual tour of the trade fair perfectly with the ‘Power Walk’ through Halls 1 to 9 for motorboat enthusiasts, the ‘Sailors’ Walk’ in Halls 15 to 17, the ‘Holiday Walk’ in Halls 13 and 14, the ‘Divers Walk’ in Halls 11 and 12 and the ‘Surfers’ Hotspot’ in Hall 8a.”