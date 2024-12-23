Happy Holidays from Boating Industry

Adam QuandtDecember 23, 2024

The entire team at Boating Industry wishes you all a wonderful holiday season as we near the end of 2024. We hope that your holidays are filled with friends, family and fond memories.

In observance, Boating Industry will not publish a newsletter Thursday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 31. Newsletters will resume Jan. 2, 2025.

As a reminder, there is still time to register for the 2025 Boating Industry Elevate Summit, taking place January 20-22, 2025 in Charlotte, N.C. — register online at www.boatingindustryelevate.com.

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!

