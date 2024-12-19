Visit the NASCAR HOF during the 2025 Elevate Summit

How about rubbin’ elbows and rubbin’ fenders? During Boating Industry’s Elevate Summit, attendees will get the chance to celebrate with peers at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the opening night of the 2025 Summit.

Glenn Hansen, editor of our sister publication OPE+ for outdoor power equipment professionals, recently visited the Hall of Fame museum during a business trip to Charlotte.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame venue is a unique experience for racing fans and those who are not yet racing fans. The experiential event space in downtown Charlotte, a short walk from the Elevate Summit host hotel, greets fans with easily recognizable race machines, both new and vintage. Attendees can also sit in cars, enjoy virtual racing games, and more.

Glenn writes that the racecars at the museum took him back to memorable races with world-famous racers. He also got to experience the unique Glory Road banked track layout that places cars as they’d race on tracks like Talladega and Daytona Speedway.

He also learned some amazing history, like the story of Curtis Turner, one of the sport’s earliest racers, a former bootleg-moonshine driver, and eventual founder of the Charlotte Motor Speedway. His #21 1962 Ford Galaxie Sunliner convertible racer is on display toward the front of Glory Road.

What was Glenn’s personal favorite? The #43 Dodge Charger of Richard Petty, of course.

