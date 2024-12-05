NMMA December Report: Economic indicators remain cautious

NMMA’s Recreational Boating Industry Monthly Data Summary for December 2024 is now available for download. Month to month, economic indicators included in the report remain relatively unchanged with most maintaining their “caution” status.

The U.S. Manufacturing PMI Index saw a slight improvement to 47.3%, up .2%, with increased production activity. Most notably is the decline in the Federal Funds Rate, marking its first drop since August 2023. This decline may reduce borrowing costs, potentially encouraging consumers to purchase larger items like boats.

Year-to-date, new personal watercraft (PWC) sales continued to have a strong presence in the market, with a total of more than 65,000 units sold, representing 31.5% of total new powerboat sales.

The monthly summaries include performance indicators on wholesale and retail sales of new powerboats and outboard engines, economic metrics, and interactive graphs illustrating historical trends, making them a powerful tool to inform strategic decisions and keep industry stakeholders up to date on the economic trends shaping consumer demand.

Note: NMMA’s Recreational Boating Industry Monthly Data Report is free to members and makes accessing current data and insights from NMMA’s Business Intelligence easier than ever. Associate members will receive an exclusive opportunity to access the reports at no cost through December 31, 2024. Beginning January 1, 2025 associate members will be able to purchase an annual subscription for $1,800.

Visit www.nmma.org/statistics or contact bi@nmma.org for more information.