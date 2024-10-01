IBEX 2024: IBEX kicks off day one, announces Innovation Award winners

The 2024 International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) kicked off today in Tampa, Fla. with it’s annual Industry Breakfast, featuring a State of the Industry update from NMMA president Frank Hugelmeyer and a keynote address from political analyst Charlie Cook.

Also during the breakfast, IBEX announced the winners of the 2024 IBEX Innovation Awards Program.

The program is managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI). The judges selected 13 Innovation Award winners and 5 honorable mentions from over 80 entries submitted by exhibiting marine industry companies. All products submitted to the IBEX Innovation Awards are on display along Innovation Way, located on the on the second floor rotunda throughout the days of the Show. Tampa Convention Center throughout the days of the Show. Products can also be viewed on the online showcase.



The winners of the 2024 IBEX Innovation Awards are:



Boat Care and Maintenance (DUAL WINNERS): CMP Group Ltd., SMartyr SCP Anode



Judge Tim Murphy: Nearly every boat needs to be protected from galvanic corrosion, but our typical metal sacrificial anodes add toxic metals to the water we boat in. The CMP SMartyr impressed-current cathodic protection solves this problem and satisfies the ABYC E-2 power requirement with a self-contained lithium battery charged by solar cells. The unit senses hull potential, self regulates and indicates proper functioning with LED lights. It’s a clean solution at a similar price to of sacrificial anodes.



Arthur Edison, LLC, CLiX



Judge Pim Van Hemmen: It’s always fun to see someone cook up a really clever, simple, inexpensive solution to a problem that has vexed boaters ever since the onboard fuel tank was invented. The CLiX fuel spill prevention product is simply brilliant and revolutionary.



Boatbuilding Methods and Materials: Supersede, Supersede Marine Board



Judge Charles Doane: This inventive product, designed to replace marine plywood in boatbuilding and other applications, hits a lot of buttons. Fabricated from recycled plastic, it is itself recyclable. It is rot-proof, price competitive, weighs the same, and is more versatile. An important step forward!



Honorable Mention: Chomarat North America, G-FLOW 980L Structural Glass Flow Media



Deck Equipment and Hardware: Commercial Sewing, Outer Armor Self-Booting Power Bimini™



Judge Brady Kay: The Self-Booting Bimini is the next evolution in power tops with a truly innovative design where the canvas top retracts automatically into an integrated boot box with a simple push of a button. Say goodbye to zipper Bimini boot struggles.

Honorable Mention: Gemlux, Paddle Latch



Electrical Systems: Egis Mobile Electric, XD Series Flex N2K Remote High Amp Relay



Judge Tim Murphy: From simple center consoles to complex cruising yachts, the Egis XD Series remote relay offers an elegant priceworthy solution to delivering power throughout the boat. The relay’s modular design, together with NMEA 2000 monitoring and control, promises to significantly reduce long heavy wire runs, and does so with comforting analog redundancy.



Furnishings, and Interior Parts: Quality Mark, Inc., XPower Seat



Judge Brady Kay: As boats continue to trend towards automotive-like comfort, the XPower Seat with memory settings and four inches of movement in all directions takes marine seating to new heights. The electric seat base is integrated to move on the post for a sleeker and more efficient solution to marine seating.

Honorable Mention: SeaDek, Magnetic SeaDek



Mechanical Systems: (DUAL WINNERS): PHIBER Systems, PHIBER Systems



Judge Theresa Nicholson: After four years of development, PHIBER’s pressurized, hydro injection for brine evacuation and remediation is the first product to streamline the flushing process and to have universal application. PHIBER makes freshwater flushing maintenance an intrinsic function for any system that uses raw water for cooling, at the touch of a button.



WIF-Pro, WIF-Shield by OhNoH20



Judge Charles Doane: This clever but simple product takes a critical and ubiquitous bit of kit, the Racor fuel filter, and helps it work even better. The easily removed heat shield bowl enhances key features—the ability to detect water in fuel and easily drain off contaminants—and improves functionality.



OEM Electronics: Tocaro Blue, Proteus Hub



Judge Theresa Nicholson: Tocaro Blue Proteus distills RADAR information to bring an easy awareness of waters around the boat. Proteus helps the user digest and understand information from their boat’s Radar, sonar, and AIS systems.



Honorable Mention: Syntec Industries, Gussi Italia PowerHub 2.0



Outboard Engines: Honda Marine, Honda BF350 V8 outboard motor



Judge Brady Kay: With Honda’s first production V8 engine, their high-power outboard integrates innovative highlights including a fully balanced 60 degree offset crankshaft that eliminates the need for a harmonic balancer along with key exclusive features found in Honda’s DNA. The development of the BF350 enhances its existing lineup and takes Honda power to the next level.



Propulsion Parts, Propellers: Navico Group, Lenco Pro Control



Judge Richard Armstrong: The Lenco Pro Control Auto leveling system leverages existing plane mounting points to and counteracts dynamic running conditions to improve stability, reduce pitch and re-entry impact. This cost-effective system is a snap to install and configure.



Honorable Mention: Mercury Marine, Mercury Precision Joystick



Safety Equipment: Banshee Marine Audio, Banshee VA1



Judge Richard Armstrong: The Banshee VA1 isn’t the first VHF radio extension speaker, but it’s the clearest and loudest with a 10-watt integrated amplifier and DSP to filter out background noise and emphasize the human voice. The versatile mounting options make it easy to fit on any boat.



Trailers, Parts and Trailer Accessories: Quality Mark, Inc., Bow Step G2



Judge Pim Van Hemmen: As someone who’s spent the past decade clambering onto his trailered boat by using the trailer head and the spare tire to get over the bow cleat without hurting himself, the G2 bow step is a welcome innovation. It’s a smart, well-engineered product that makes getting into a trailered boat so much easier.



“Congratulations to all entrants of the 2024 Innovation Awards and thank you to our judges for their diligent work in deciding the winners,” said Mary Velline, IBEX Show Director. “We had such an impressive array of new products this year, so our winners should be especially proud of their accomplishments. Thank you to everyone for participating in this year’s Awards.”

IBEX continues through Oct. 3, 2024 with a variety of educational sessions and networking events. Find the full schedule at www.ibexshow.com.



