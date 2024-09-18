IBEX unveils full 2024 show schedule

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), North America’s premier technical trade event for the recreational marine industry, announced today its full schedule of events. The special sessions and networking events planned for the Show include opportunities to connect with colleagues, come together to do business, meet with current suppliers, and build new partnerships. IBEX will take place at the Tampa Convention Center, October 1 – 3.



Networking events are scheduled each day at IBEX and include the popular Opening Night Party outside at the Sail Pavilion, sponsored by Wet Sounds, Inc. In addition, the All-Industry Exhibit Hall Happy Hour, sponsored by Hertz Marine/Audison Marine and the Mid-Show Mixer, sponsored by Roswell Marine return on Wednesday, as well as Pitch the Press, a fast-paced and fun live event for industry buyers and the press featuring a number of product pitches from a handful of select exhibitors. Last year’s successful debut of Career Day, hosted in partnership with ABYC, returns on Thursday with a full day of activities for students including seminars and exhibit hall visits. These events provide the opportunity to connect and conduct business in a fun and casual atmosphere. The full events schedule can be found here.



Tickets for the Opening Day Industry Breakfast are sold out. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to begin their show experience networking with friends and colleagues. The Industry Breakfast will include an Industry Address from Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President; the presentation of the IBEX Innovation Awards; and a keynote address from Charlie Cook, founder of the independent, nonpartisan Cook Political Report. The Industry Breakfast is sponsored by AWLGRIP North America, Honda Marine, Interlux Yacht Finishes, Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), Sea Hawk Paints, and Tides Marine Inc.



The IBEX Main Stage will showcase several special events throughout the Show but the opportunity to secure a seat will end soon. An important discussion and must-see session is Avoiding Contradictions in Technology on Wednesday, October 2 at 8:30 a.m. Moderated by Aaron Porter, editor of Professional BoatBuilder magazine and Ben Stein, editor/publisher of Panbo.com, this panel discussion will focus on answering the question of how to manage the longevity of boats’ designs and construction compared with the shorter lifespans of electric, electronic, and other critical components. Also on the Main Stage, Dr. Thomas Dammrich will moderate a timely discussion entitled Visionary Leadership Panel Discussion: The Driving Force Behind the Marine Industry’s Small & Medium Sized Businesses on Wednesday, October 2 at 11 a.m., which will dive into the qualities of a visionary leader and is recommended for anyone looking to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to their business and team. Included in this session is a catered lunch. Review the Main Stage schedule here.



“IBEX is where better boats begin and it is also the place where industry professionals come to network with colleagues and friends,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Executive Director. “The connections in our industry are what make our community so special, and we have a schedule packed with networking and special events. Everyone is invited to join us, there’s something for everyone.”



Registration is open for this year’s Show, set to take place at the Tampa Convention Center, October 1 – 3, 2024. Visitors and accredited press can click here for registration.