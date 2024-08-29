MRAA adds senior director of engagement

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas recently announced it has hired Freya Olsen as its senior director of engagement.

With nearly 20 years of marine industry-based association experience, Freya brings a wealth of proven expertise in marketing, membership, education, industry relations and program management. Most recently, Freya held the position of director of industry relations at the National Marine Manufacturers Association, where she served as one of the leads for Discover Boating, working side by side with manufacturer and dealer stakeholders since the program’s inception.

“In MRAA’s continued growth and evolution, adding someone of Freya’s caliber helps us multiply the ways in which we serve our industry and impact the success of our members,” says MRAA president Matt Gruhn. “I believe that her leadership and her presence on an already incredibly strong team will help to elevate MRAA to new heights in all areas of our business.”

As senior director of engagement, Freya will oversee the creation and implementation of MRAA’s membership engagement strategies, leading a team of professionals to increase participation in MRAA member programs and services used to serve, support and protect their businesses and the marine industry at large.



“I have long admired the work of the MRAA and am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the dealer segment alongside a team of talented and passionate professionals,” Freya says. “Matt Gruhn and the entire MRAA team inspire me with their unwavering commitment to creating growth opportunities to help elevate marine dealers across North America, all while prioritizing kindness, integrity and authenticity within their work and culture.”

Freya continues, “In my new role, I’m eager to leverage my marine industry and association management experience to develop a strategic approach to member engagement. My goal is to meet both potential and current members exactly where they are and help get them to where they want to be, by supporting their business goals through access to MRAA’s impactful resources and dedicated staff support.”