RBFF reports record high fishing participation in 2023

The post-pandemic surge of participation in fishing continues to get record numbers of participants on the water, but data from the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s (RBFF) 2024 Special Report on Fishing finds churn continues to pose a significant challenge for the industry – especially among female participants.

In 2023, 57.7 million Americans ages 6 and over took to the nation’s waterways to enjoy recreational fishing, a 6% increase from 2022. These numbers topped the all-time records set in 2020 amid COVID-related shutdowns, and data continues to underscore the critical importance of introducing fishing at a young age.



Retaining newcomers remains an integral part of fishing’s continued success. Eighty-seven percent of current fishing participants fished before the age of 12, but participation rates fell sharply after a child turned 18, and specifically female youth quit fishing at an 11% higher rate than male youth. “These disparities show families with young children are key to growing future participation,” said RBFF President & CEO Dave Chanda “Connecting youth to fishing will ensure that our nation’s waterways are protected, our communities are healthy, and our industry is thriving.”



According to the new report, relaxation was a key driver for new anglers in 2023. Many new anglers also reported that spending time with family and friends inspired fishing. In addition to these results, the report provides a comprehensive look at the state of fishing participation in the U.S.:

21.3 million women went fishing in 2023, the highest number of female participants on record.

4.2 million Americans tried fishing for the first time in 2023.

Fishing participation nearly doubled in a decade among Hispanic Americans ages 6 and over, increasing from 3.5 million in 2013 to 6.3 million in 2023.

2023 brought a fly fishing milestone, as participation topped 8 million for the first time.

New data in 2023, 5.2 million Black Americans ages 6 and over fished in 2023, the highest number since activity tracking began in 2007.

Females represented 37% of total anglers, 41 percent of first-time participants, and 45% of those considering fishing.

Saltwater fishing’s growth continued in 2023, as participation increased 5% to 15 million participants – the highest number on record, exceeding 2020 by 500,000 anglers, and pre-COVID 2019 by nearly 2 million.

“Throughout 2023, fishing remained a gateway to health and wellbeing for the more than 4.2 million first-time participants. These new anglers are younger, more diverse, and digitally connected,” added Chanda. “By understanding the demographics, motivations and barriers of participants, the fishing industry can better reach America’s youngest citizens, nurture a new generation of fishing enthusiasts, and retain those new to the sport.”



“The truth is, the decline in participation among our youth represents a huge opportunity to do more as an industry and meet the moment together,” said Stephanie Vatalaro, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at RBFF. “Girls who fish become women who fish. It’s our charge to reach newcomers and invite them to have great fishing experiences, showcase convenient water access, provide beginner educational resources and cost-effective equipment, and emphasize why getting out on the water is more than a hobby – it’s a way of life.”



The Special Report on Fishing, an annual report in its 14th year, provides an overview of fishing participation in the U.S., including participation numbers among key groups, barriers to entry, reasons for participation, and more. RBFF created the report in partnership with the Outdoor Foundation.



The full report and an accompanying infographic are available at TakeMeFishing.Org/SpecialReport.