Registration opens for IBEX 2024

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), North America’s technical trade event for the recreational marine industry, announced that registration for visitors is now open for this year’s Show, set to take place at the Tampa Convention Center, October 1 – 3, 2024.



In a refreshed layout, IBEX 2024 will have 700 exhibitors on display, of which over 100 are new exhibiting companies. The new layout includes a redesigned third floor with a new location for the Tech Talk Theater, a new third floor lounge, and it will also be the home of the new Start-Up Pavilion. This innovative platform will allow start-ups to unveil their newest products and technologies and is a joint production between IBEX and Yachting Ventures. In addition, the outdoor space of the Show has expanded, and the IBEX Docks will span three areas: North and South Docks at the Convention Center and additional docks at the Marriott Tampa Waterside.



“We are very excited about opening registration for this year’s show,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Executive Director. “The focus for IBEX 2024 is not only the debut of new innovations and technologies marine professionals have come to expect, but the introduction of new businesses that bring a fresh perspective to the industry and will be leading the way into the future. With the redesigned layout and expanded outdoor space, there is going to be plenty to see, and we look forward to welcoming everyone in Tampa.”



Many of the industry’s favorite networking events will return to IBEX this year. The always sold-out IBEX Industry Breakfast, Innovation Awards Presentation, and Keynote kicks off the event with an industry address by NMMA President Frank Hugelmeyer and keynote from renowned political analyst Charlie Cook. At the Sail Pavilion the popular Opening Night Party and Mid-Show Mixer will allow exhibitors and visitors to network in a relaxed environment. Thursday is Student Career Day, hosted in partnership with The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), a special one-day event offering industry exposure and access to the exhibit halls, select technical seminars, and exclusive sessions for students from Florida marine technical schools with their instructors. The full schedule can be reviewed here.



New for 2024, and part of the Education Conference, IBEX will unveil the Main Stage this year. The Main Stage will host general sessions and events throughout the Show, covering topics from leadership, workforce development, and industry research and analysis. Also premiering this year is the new Leadership Track, designed for C-Suite visitors, offering a space for education and discussion about the future of the industry.



Visitors and accredited press can click here for registration. For exhibitors looking to add booth staff, click here for exhibitor registration. Due to high demand and early bookings, Show management strongly recommends making hotel reservations soon by clicking here. To begin planning for IBEX 2024, visitors can review the exhibitor list, floor plans, schedule of events, and more by visiting the website here. The Education Conference will include Monday Pre-Conference sessions, Tech Talk Workshops on the show floor, the technical Seminar Series, and the new Main Stage lineup of sessions.



