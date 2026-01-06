Spotlight: Waterfront Brands unveils new era of coastal innovation

Following a landmark year of strategic growth and portfolio expansion, Waterfront Brands announces a suite of new, innovative products designed to meet the evolving needs of modern boaters, marina operators and coastal waterfront enthusiasts.

The expansion solidifies the company’s position as the one-stop source for all waterfront requirements. From boat lifts and controls to docks, dock accessories and custom design solutions, Waterfront Brands is set to deliver an even wider selection of products that offer enduring performance and optimize time spent on the water.

The Coastal Controller: Bridging the gap between rugged durability and intelligent control

The Coastal Controller is a next-generation lift management system engineered to redefine boating convenience and thrive where traditional solutions fall short. Its ultra-durable NEMA 4X fiberglass enclosure offers superior protection against salt spray and moisture intrusion. With a UL508A certification, support for 2- or 4-motor systems, and field-selectable 120V/240V power, this innovative control system adapts effortlessly to most setups while delivering a high level of safety.

Designed and built specifically for boat lifts, the Coastal Controller allows users to connect the lift management system to the myDockLink app for ultimate convenience and lift control. This intuitive approach to lift operation offers:

Remote Access: Operate your boat lift from the palm of your hand via the myDockLink app.

Environmental Monitoring: Track air and water temperatures to determine when conditions are ideal for boating, fishing and other waterfront activities.

User Management: Share controlled access with family, guests or trusted maintenance staff, and quickly revoke it when necessary, ensuring only authorized personnel operate the lift.

With the Coastal Controller, boaters have the option to operate their lifts using a cell phone app, a wireless remote or the optional onboard command center, offering true flexibility and ease of use. The Coastal Controller comes with an extended warranty and is available through Tide Tamer and Neptune Boat Lifts.

The Coastal Canopy: Premium protection, streamlined style

Engineered for the demands of saltwater living, this canopy combines premium materials with a sleek, low-profile design to provide boat protection without obstructing views. The Coastal Canopy is crafted from 13-oz architectural vinyl – a UV, mold and mildew-resistant material perfect for tropical climates.

Unlike many covers that can fail in high winds, this canopy system is wind-rated to withstand coastal storms, providing protection regardless of the weather conditions.

The Coastal Canopy mounts to Tide Tamer and Neptune Boat Lifts, as well as most other pole or piling-style lifts, making it a universal upgrade for existing lift systems. While standard sizes are available for the most commonly ordered dimensions, custom orders are welcome to ensure a tailored fit for any setup.

Rhino Marine Systems: A new standard for waterfront infrastructure

Perhaps the most significant expansion for the company is the evolution of Rhino Marine Systems. Formerly a product line carried under the ShoreMaster banner, Rhino has been relaunched as a standalone global brand offering a full suite of premium, modular docking solutions capable of handling any waterfront condition and application.

The relaunch introduces a tiered approach to dock infrastructure, ensuring that whether the project is a private residential slip on a lake or a full-scale coastal marina, there’s a Rhino solution custom-built for the task.

Rhino F5 and X7: A versatile aluminum range featuring the F5 (5-inch frame) for standard residential applications and the X7 (7-inch tubular frame) designed for coastal resilience.

Rhino M10 and M11: For more demanding applications, the M10 (10.25-inch aluminum channel frame) and the M11 (10.75-inch tubular frame) are engineered to withstand the high-traffic and rough-water environments, from larger private docks and premium coastal residences to commercial waterfront projects and coastal marinas.

For more demanding applications, the M10 (10.25-inch aluminum channel frame) and the M11 (10.75-inch tubular frame) are engineered to withstand the high-traffic and rough-water environments, from larger private docks and premium coastal residences to commercial waterfront projects and coastal marinas. Steel RhinoDock: Featuring a 12-inch steel frame, the Steel RhinoDock is the most rugged floating dock system from Waterfront Brands. When the project involves big water, big boats and big expectations, the Steel RhinoDock is the ultimate solution.

“Rhino has always been synonymous with strength,” said Corey Duke, CEO of Waterfront Brands. “Now, we’re building on that legacy with a complete lineup of aluminum and steel dock systems engineered to perform in any environment.”

“As we enter 2026, Waterfront Brands continues to stand at the forefront of industry growth and innovation,” he continued. “These new solutions embody what we have planned for the future of the industry – reinforcing our commitment to ensure that those who live, play or work by the water have the most advanced and reliable solutions at their command.”

