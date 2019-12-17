Evinrude, Mercury recognized for sustainability

Evinrude and Mercury Marine were both recently named Green Master campanies by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC).

Recognizing sustainable actions by businesses from across the state of Wisconsin, the Green Masters program works to identify businesses that have taken at least one action within each of the nine pillars of sustainability. Participants in the program receive recognition for their sustainability accomplishments and develop ideas for future sustainability actions.

“The Green Masters program is a tool for companies to assess and grow their sustainability programs, to benchmark against their industry and to receive a third-party certification recognizing their achievements,” said Jessy Servi Ortiz, managing director, Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council.

The Green Masters program is an objective, points-based recognition and assessment program that enables Wisconsin businesses of all sizes and from any sector to join a group of like-minded companies that are on the road to sustainability. Each year at the WSBC Conference, the current top 20 percent of companies that applied during the calendar year are identified and recognized as Green Master level companies.

This year's recognition marks the third year in a row that Evinrude has been honored and the ninth consecutive year for Mercury Marine.

“We are proud to say that we produce the cleanest outboard available, but even more so, that we manufacture it in an environmentally responsible way,” Tracy Crocker, president of the BRP Marine Group said of the recognition.

“We are honored to earn a Green Masters designation for the ninth consecutive year. This is especially gratifying considering how the bar is raised every year, making each successive year’s designation an even greater accomplishment,” added Mercury Marine President Chris Drees.

Both companies said sustainability continues to be a top priority heading into the future of their business practices and products.

The WSBC’s mission is to advance sustainable principles and practices forward through the power of business. The organization supports businesses and sustainability professionals through an array of programming, education, resources and tools and are a catalyst for businesses looking to integrate sustainability into the fabric of their organization and be a force for good. They are a network of companies integrating sustainability into business operations at a time when the business case for sustainability (defined in terms of people, planet and profit) has never been stronger.